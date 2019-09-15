Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

High school football: Week 4 schedule

football
(Los Angeles Times)
Sep. 15, 2019
12:28 PM
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

SOUTHERN SECTION

DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE

Twentynine Palms at Banning, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Ayala at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Bell Gardens at San Marino, 7 p.m.

California vs. Norwalk at Excelsior HS, 7 p.m.

El Dorado vs. El Modena at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.

Irvine University vs. Katella at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

La Canada at South El Monte, 7 p.m.

Lynwood vs. Savanna at Western, 7 p.m.

Magnolia vs. Garden Grove Santiago at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

Northwood at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Ocean View v Estancia, 7 p.m.

Orange at Westminster, 7 p.m.

San Dimas at Colton, 7 p.m.

Temecula Valley at San Jacinto, 7 p.m.

Warren vs. Mayfair at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

West Covina vs. Glendora at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

West Valley at Chaffey, 7 p.m.

8 MAN

CITY

NONLEAGUE

TEACH Tech vs. USC Hybrid at EXPO Center (Los Angeles), 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Lighthouse Christian vs. Milken at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

St. Jeanne de Lestonnac vs. PAL Academy at Arroyo Valley, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

CITY

EAST VALLEY LEAGUE

Chavez at Verdugo Hills, 7 p.m.

Grant at Arleta, 3:30 p.m.

North Hollywood at Monroe, 7 p.m.

EASTERN LEAGUE

Bell at South Gate, 7 p.m.

Legacy at South East, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Roosevelt at Huntington Park, 7 p.m.

EXPOSITION LEAGUE

Angelou at Manual Arts, 2:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Rivera, 7 p.m.

West Adams at Santee, 7 p.m.

METRO LEAGUE

Los Angeles at New Designs Watts, 7 p.m.

Roybal at Rancho Dominguez, 7 p.m.

Sotomayor at Maywood CES, 7 p.m.

VALLEY MISSION LEAGUE

Canoga Park at Reseda, 7 p.m.

Granada Hills Kennedy at Panorama, 7 p.m.

Van Nuys at Sylmar, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Contreras at Torres, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Fairfax, 7 p.m.

Hawkins at Taft, 7 p.m.

Hollywood at Fremont, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Bernstein, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Hamilton at Sun Valley Poly, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Jordan at Los Angeles University, 7 p.m.

View Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wilmington Banning at Belmont, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

CITRUS COAST LEAGUE

Nordhoff at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.

DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE

Cathedral City at Indio, 7 p.m.

Desert Mirage at Desert Hot Springs, 7 p.m.

Yucca Valley at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.

GOLDEN LEAGUE

Eastside at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.

Knight at Palmdale, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.

Littlerock at Highland, 7 p.m.

MOORE LEAGUE

Lakewood at Long Beach Cabrillo, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Jordan at Millikan, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Wilson at Compton, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY LEAGUE

Pacific at Miller, 7 p.m.

Rubidoux at San Bernardino, 7 p.m.

Vista del Lago at Indian Springs, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Burbank at Arcadia, 7 p.m.

Burbank Burroughs at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Crescenta Valley at Pasadena, 7 p.m.

SOUTH VALLEY LEAGUE

Sherman Indian at Temecula Prep, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Agoura vs. Fountain Valley at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

Alta Loma at Damien, 7 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Loara at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Apple Valley at Adelanto, 7 p.m.

Aquinas vs. Riverside Notre Dame at Jurupa Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Arlington at Moreno Valley, 7 p.m.

Arrowhead Christian at Rosemead, 7 p.m.

Arroyo vs. Rio Hondo Prep at Kare Park (Irwindale), 7 p.m.

Arroyo Valley at Citrus Hill, 7 p.m.

Baldwin Park at El Rancho, 7 p.m.

Bassett at Sierra Vista, 7 p.m.

Beaumont at Lakeside, 7 p.m.

Beverly Hills vs. Cerritos at Gahr, 7 p.m.

Bishop Alemany at Downey, 7 p.m.

Bishop Amat at Cathedral, 7 p.m.

Bloomington at California Military Institute, 7 p.m.

Brea Olinda at Fullerton, 7 p.m.

Calabasas at JSerra, 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Springs vs. La Sierra at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Capistrano Valley Christian at Century, 7 p.m.

Chaminade at Oxnard, 7 p.m.

Channel Islands at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Charter Oak at Chino Hills, 7 p.m.

Citrus Valley at Silverado, 7 p.m.

Claremont at Ontario, 7 p.m.

Corona at Rancho Christian, 7 p.m.

Corona Centennial vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7 p.m.

Corona Santiago at Chaparral, 7 p.m.

Costa Mesa vs. Los Amigos at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

Covina at Monrovia, 7 p.m.

Dana Hills at Irvine, 7 p.m.

Diamond Bar at Rowland, 7 p.m.

Edison at San Clemente, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Fontana, 7 p.m.

El Segundo vs. Torrance at Zamperini Stadium (Torrance), 7 p.m.

Esperanza vs. Sonora at La Habra, 7 p.m.

Etiwanda at Colony, 7 p.m.

Fairmont Prep at Cantwell-Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Fillmore at Temple City, 7 p.m.

Gahr vs. Sunny Hills at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove at Pomona, 7 p.m.

Glenn at Western, 7 p.m.

Hart vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College, 7 p.m.

Harvard-Westlake at Salesian, 7 p.m.

Hawthorne at Leuzinger, 7 p.m.

Hillcrest at Temescal Canyon, 7 p.m.

Huntington Beach vs. Marina at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Inglewood at Victor Valley, 7 p.m.

Jurupa Valley at Jurupa Hills, 7 p.m.

Keppel at Gabrielino, 7 p.m.

La Habra at Diamond Ranch, 7 p.m.

La Puente vs. Gladstone at Charter Oak, 7 p.m.

La Quinta at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.

La Serna at Montebello, 7 p.m.

Laguna Beach at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

Linfield Christian vs. Granite Hills at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

Lompoc Cabrillo at Buena, 7 p.m.

Los Osos at Kaiser, 7 p.m.

Loyola at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Maranatha vs. Saddleback at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Montclair at Ganesha, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Norco vs. Redlands East Valley at Citrus Valley, 7 p.m.

Northview at Los Altos, 7 p.m.

Oak Hills at Cajon, 7 p.m.

Oaks Christian at Murrieta Valley, 7 p.m.

Ontario Christian at Cerritos Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Orange Lutheran at Vista Murrieta, 7 p.m.

Orange Vista vs. Azusa at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Oxnard Pacifica vs. Santa Barbara at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.

Paloma Valley at Riverside North, 7 p.m.

Palos Verdes at Culver City, 7 p.m.

Paraclete at Redondo, 7 p.m.

Patriot at Chino, 7 p.m.

Peninsula at North Torrance, 7 p.m.

Rancho Alamitos vs. Godinez at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Westlake, 7 p.m.

Rancho Mirage at Eastvale Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Redlands at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.

Ridgecrest Burroughs at Barstow, 7 p.m.

Rim of the World at Perris, 7 p.m.

Riverside Poly at Ramona, 7 p.m.

Royal at Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.

San Juan Hills at Tesoro, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana vs. Woodbridge at Irvine University, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana Valley vs. Westminster La Quinta at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Santa Fe at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.

Santa Monica at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.

Schurr vs. Whittier at California, 7 p.m.

Segerstrom at Laguna Hills, 7 p.m.

Serrano at Carter, 7 p.m.

Shadow Hills at King, 7 p.m.

Sierra Canyon at St. Paul, 7:30 p.m.

Silver Valley vs. Whittier Christian at Whittier College, 7 p.m.

Simi Valley at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.

South Hills vs. La Mirada at Excelsior HS, 7 p.m.

South Pasadena vs. Alhambra at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.

South Torrance vs. Mary Star at Daniels Field (San Pedro), 7 p.m.

Southlands Christian at Garey, 7 p.m.

St. Anthony at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 7 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Saugus at College of Canyons, 7:30 p.m.

St. Margaret’s at El Toro, 7 p.m.

Summit at Sultana, 7 p.m.

Trabuco Hills at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.

Vasquez at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.

Ventura vs. Camarillo at Moorpark College, 7 p.m.

Verbum Dei at Compton Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

Viewpoint at Duarte, 7 p.m.

Villa Park vs. Servite at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

Village Christian vs. Crean Lutheran at Portola, 7 p.m.

Walnut at San Gabriel, 7 p.m.

Webb at Campbell Hall, 7 p.m.

West Ranch vs. St. Genevieve at Valley College, 7 p.m.

West Torrance at Mira Costa, 7 p.m.

Western Christian at Anza Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Yorba Linda vs. Foothill at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Yucaipa at San Gorgonio, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian at Calipatria, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at Palisades, 7 p.m.

Carson vs. Los Alamitos at Cerritos College, 7 p.m.

Chicago (Ill.) Chicago Hope Academy vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara CC, 7:30 p.m.

Eagle Rock at El Monte, 7 p.m.

El Camino Real at Crespi, 7 p.m.

Excelsior at Carlsbad Army-Navy, 7 p.m.

Gardena at Bishop Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Gardena Serra at Narbonne, 7 p.m.

Golden Valley at Chatsworth, 7 p.m.

Hayward Stellar Prep vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.

Hueneme at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.

Lawndale at Crenshaw, 7 p.m.

Mendez vs. Firebaugh at Lynwood, 7 p.m.

Newbury Park at Venice, 7 p.m.

Palm Desert vs. Odessa (Texas) Permian at Ratliff Stadium (Odessa, Texas), 7 p.m.

Pasadena Poly at California City, 7 p.m.

Rancho Verde at Locke, 7 p.m.

Rosamond at Hesperia, 7 p.m.

Saddleback Valley Christian at Vista Tri-City Christian, 7 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Mission Prep at Oak Park, 7 p.m.

Santa Ynez at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.

St. Monica at Washington, 7 p.m.

Stockton St. Mary’s at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.

Valley View at El Cajon Grossmont, 7 p.m.

8 MAN

CITY

NONLEAGUE

North Valley Military Institute at Sherman Oaks CES, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

OMEGA LEAGUE

Beacon Hill at California Lutheran, 7 p.m.

VICTORY LEAGUE

San Jacinto Valley Academy at United Christian, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Academy of Careers & Exploration at Lancaster Baptist, 7 p.m.

Bloomington Christian at Hesperia Christian, 7 p.m.

Chadwick at Desert Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Indio Riverside County Education Academy at Blair, 3 p.m.

Thacher at Flintridge Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Windward at Malibu, 6:30 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Alpaugh at Maricopa, 7 p.m.

Cate vs. Orcutt Academy at Santa Maria Pioneer Valley, 7 p.m.

Coast Union at Lemoore Kings Christian, 7 p.m.

Cuyama Valley at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.

Dymally at Villanova Prep, 7 p.m.

Hillcrest Christian at Escondido Calvin Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Laguna Blanca at Fulton, 3:30 p.m.

Lancaster Desert Christian at Lebec Frazier Mountain, 7 p.m.

New Designs University Park at Faith Baptist, 4 p.m.

Public Safety Academy at Mojave, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Aliso Niguel vs. Garden Grove Pacifica at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Morningside vs. Trinity Classical Academy at College of Canyons, 6 p.m.

Rialto vs. Big Bear at Big Bear MS, 1:30 p.m.

Riverside Prep at Bosco Tech, 1 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Cornerstone Christian vs. Escondido Charter at Escondido Orange Glen, 7 p.m.

St. John Bosco at Mililani (Hawaii), 9:30 p.m. PT

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Brethren Christian vs. Calvary Baptist at Damien, 7 p.m.

Downey Calvary Chapel vs. Sage Oak at Brewster Park (Apple Valley), 7 p.m.

Sage Hill at Lucerne Valley, 6 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Avalon at Animo Robinson, 12 p.m.

CSDR at Phoenix (Ariz.) Phoenix Day School for the Deaf, 6 p.m.

Santa Maria Valley Christian vs. Monterey Trinity Christian at Pacific Grove, 2 p.m.

