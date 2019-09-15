High school football: Week 4 schedule

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
SOUTHERN SECTION
DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE
Twentynine Palms at Banning, 7 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Ayala at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Bell Gardens at San Marino, 7 p.m.
California vs. Norwalk at Excelsior HS, 7 p.m.
El Dorado vs. El Modena at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.
Irvine University vs. Katella at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.
La Canada at South El Monte, 7 p.m.
Lynwood vs. Savanna at Western, 7 p.m.
Magnolia vs. Garden Grove Santiago at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.
Northwood at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.
Ocean View v Estancia, 7 p.m.
Orange at Westminster, 7 p.m.
San Dimas at Colton, 7 p.m.
Temecula Valley at San Jacinto, 7 p.m.
Warren vs. Mayfair at Bellflower, 7 p.m.
West Covina vs. Glendora at Citrus College, 7 p.m.
West Valley at Chaffey, 7 p.m.
8 MAN
CITY
NONLEAGUE
TEACH Tech vs. USC Hybrid at EXPO Center (Los Angeles), 7 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Lighthouse Christian vs. Milken at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
St. Jeanne de Lestonnac vs. PAL Academy at Arroyo Valley, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
CITY
EAST VALLEY LEAGUE
Chavez at Verdugo Hills, 7 p.m.
Grant at Arleta, 3:30 p.m.
North Hollywood at Monroe, 7 p.m.
EASTERN LEAGUE
Bell at South Gate, 7 p.m.
Legacy at South East, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Roosevelt at Huntington Park, 7 p.m.
EXPOSITION LEAGUE
Angelou at Manual Arts, 2:30 p.m.
Jefferson at Rivera, 7 p.m.
West Adams at Santee, 7 p.m.
METRO LEAGUE
Los Angeles at New Designs Watts, 7 p.m.
Roybal at Rancho Dominguez, 7 p.m.
Sotomayor at Maywood CES, 7 p.m.
VALLEY MISSION LEAGUE
Canoga Park at Reseda, 7 p.m.
Granada Hills Kennedy at Panorama, 7 p.m.
Van Nuys at Sylmar, 7 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Contreras at Torres, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Fairfax, 7 p.m.
Hawkins at Taft, 7 p.m.
Hollywood at Fremont, 7 p.m.
Lincoln at Bernstein, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Hamilton at Sun Valley Poly, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Jordan at Los Angeles University, 7 p.m.
View Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wilmington Banning at Belmont, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
CITRUS COAST LEAGUE
Nordhoff at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.
DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE
Cathedral City at Indio, 7 p.m.
Desert Mirage at Desert Hot Springs, 7 p.m.
Yucca Valley at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.
GOLDEN LEAGUE
Eastside at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.
Knight at Palmdale, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.
Littlerock at Highland, 7 p.m.
MOORE LEAGUE
Lakewood at Long Beach Cabrillo, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Jordan at Millikan, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Wilson at Compton, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY LEAGUE
Pacific at Miller, 7 p.m.
Rubidoux at San Bernardino, 7 p.m.
Vista del Lago at Indian Springs, 7 p.m.
PACIFIC LEAGUE
Burbank at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
Burbank Burroughs at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Crescenta Valley at Pasadena, 7 p.m.
SOUTH VALLEY LEAGUE
Sherman Indian at Temecula Prep, 7 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Agoura vs. Fountain Valley at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
Alta Loma at Damien, 7 p.m.
Anaheim vs. Loara at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.
Apple Valley at Adelanto, 7 p.m.
Aquinas vs. Riverside Notre Dame at Jurupa Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Arlington at Moreno Valley, 7 p.m.
Arrowhead Christian at Rosemead, 7 p.m.
Arroyo vs. Rio Hondo Prep at Kare Park (Irwindale), 7 p.m.
Arroyo Valley at Citrus Hill, 7 p.m.
Baldwin Park at El Rancho, 7 p.m.
Bassett at Sierra Vista, 7 p.m.
Beaumont at Lakeside, 7 p.m.
Beverly Hills vs. Cerritos at Gahr, 7 p.m.
Bishop Alemany at Downey, 7 p.m.
Bishop Amat at Cathedral, 7 p.m.
Bloomington at California Military Institute, 7 p.m.
Brea Olinda at Fullerton, 7 p.m.
Calabasas at JSerra, 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Springs vs. La Sierra at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.
Capistrano Valley Christian at Century, 7 p.m.
Chaminade at Oxnard, 7 p.m.
Channel Islands at San Marcos, 7 p.m.
Charter Oak at Chino Hills, 7 p.m.
Citrus Valley at Silverado, 7 p.m.
Claremont at Ontario, 7 p.m.
Corona at Rancho Christian, 7 p.m.
Corona Centennial vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7 p.m.
Corona Santiago at Chaparral, 7 p.m.
Costa Mesa vs. Los Amigos at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.
Covina at Monrovia, 7 p.m.
Dana Hills at Irvine, 7 p.m.
Diamond Bar at Rowland, 7 p.m.
Edison at San Clemente, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Fontana, 7 p.m.
El Segundo vs. Torrance at Zamperini Stadium (Torrance), 7 p.m.
Esperanza vs. Sonora at La Habra, 7 p.m.
Etiwanda at Colony, 7 p.m.
Fairmont Prep at Cantwell-Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Fillmore at Temple City, 7 p.m.
Gahr vs. Sunny Hills at Buena Park, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove at Pomona, 7 p.m.
Glenn at Western, 7 p.m.
Hart vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College, 7 p.m.
Harvard-Westlake at Salesian, 7 p.m.
Hawthorne at Leuzinger, 7 p.m.
Hillcrest at Temescal Canyon, 7 p.m.
Huntington Beach vs. Marina at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Inglewood at Victor Valley, 7 p.m.
Jurupa Valley at Jurupa Hills, 7 p.m.
Keppel at Gabrielino, 7 p.m.
La Habra at Diamond Ranch, 7 p.m.
La Puente vs. Gladstone at Charter Oak, 7 p.m.
La Quinta at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.
La Serna at Montebello, 7 p.m.
Laguna Beach at Bellflower, 7 p.m.
Linfield Christian vs. Granite Hills at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.
Lompoc Cabrillo at Buena, 7 p.m.
Los Osos at Kaiser, 7 p.m.
Loyola at Valencia, 7 p.m.
Maranatha vs. Saddleback at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.
Montclair at Ganesha, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Norco vs. Redlands East Valley at Citrus Valley, 7 p.m.
Northview at Los Altos, 7 p.m.
Oak Hills at Cajon, 7 p.m.
Oaks Christian at Murrieta Valley, 7 p.m.
Ontario Christian at Cerritos Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Orange Lutheran at Vista Murrieta, 7 p.m.
Orange Vista vs. Azusa at Citrus College, 7 p.m.
Oxnard Pacifica vs. Santa Barbara at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.
Paloma Valley at Riverside North, 7 p.m.
Palos Verdes at Culver City, 7 p.m.
Paraclete at Redondo, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Chino, 7 p.m.
Peninsula at North Torrance, 7 p.m.
Rancho Alamitos vs. Godinez at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Rancho Mirage at Eastvale Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Redlands at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.
Ridgecrest Burroughs at Barstow, 7 p.m.
Rim of the World at Perris, 7 p.m.
Riverside Poly at Ramona, 7 p.m.
Royal at Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.
San Juan Hills at Tesoro, 7 p.m.
Santa Ana vs. Woodbridge at Irvine University, 7 p.m.
Santa Ana Valley vs. Westminster La Quinta at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.
Santa Monica at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.
Schurr vs. Whittier at California, 7 p.m.
Segerstrom at Laguna Hills, 7 p.m.
Serrano at Carter, 7 p.m.
Shadow Hills at King, 7 p.m.
Sierra Canyon at St. Paul, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Valley vs. Whittier Christian at Whittier College, 7 p.m.
Simi Valley at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.
South Hills vs. La Mirada at Excelsior HS, 7 p.m.
South Pasadena vs. Alhambra at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.
South Torrance vs. Mary Star at Daniels Field (San Pedro), 7 p.m.
Southlands Christian at Garey, 7 p.m.
St. Anthony at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 7 p.m.
St. Francis vs. Saugus at College of Canyons, 7:30 p.m.
St. Margaret’s at El Toro, 7 p.m.
Summit at Sultana, 7 p.m.
Trabuco Hills at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.
Vasquez at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.
Ventura vs. Camarillo at Moorpark College, 7 p.m.
Verbum Dei at Compton Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
Viewpoint at Duarte, 7 p.m.
Villa Park vs. Servite at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.
Village Christian vs. Crean Lutheran at Portola, 7 p.m.
Walnut at San Gabriel, 7 p.m.
Webb at Campbell Hall, 7 p.m.
West Ranch vs. St. Genevieve at Valley College, 7 p.m.
West Torrance at Mira Costa, 7 p.m.
Western Christian at Anza Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Yorba Linda vs. Foothill at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Yucaipa at San Gorgonio, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian at Calipatria, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at Palisades, 7 p.m.
Carson vs. Los Alamitos at Cerritos College, 7 p.m.
Chicago (Ill.) Chicago Hope Academy vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara CC, 7:30 p.m.
Eagle Rock at El Monte, 7 p.m.
El Camino Real at Crespi, 7 p.m.
Excelsior at Carlsbad Army-Navy, 7 p.m.
Gardena at Bishop Montgomery, 7 p.m.
Gardena Serra at Narbonne, 7 p.m.
Golden Valley at Chatsworth, 7 p.m.
Hayward Stellar Prep vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.
Hueneme at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.
Lawndale at Crenshaw, 7 p.m.
Mendez vs. Firebaugh at Lynwood, 7 p.m.
Newbury Park at Venice, 7 p.m.
Palm Desert vs. Odessa (Texas) Permian at Ratliff Stadium (Odessa, Texas), 7 p.m.
Pasadena Poly at California City, 7 p.m.
Rancho Verde at Locke, 7 p.m.
Rosamond at Hesperia, 7 p.m.
Saddleback Valley Christian at Vista Tri-City Christian, 7 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Mission Prep at Oak Park, 7 p.m.
Santa Ynez at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.
St. Monica at Washington, 7 p.m.
Stockton St. Mary’s at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.
Valley View at El Cajon Grossmont, 7 p.m.
8 MAN
CITY
NONLEAGUE
North Valley Military Institute at Sherman Oaks CES, 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
OMEGA LEAGUE
Beacon Hill at California Lutheran, 7 p.m.
VICTORY LEAGUE
San Jacinto Valley Academy at United Christian, 7 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Academy of Careers & Exploration at Lancaster Baptist, 7 p.m.
Bloomington Christian at Hesperia Christian, 7 p.m.
Chadwick at Desert Chapel, 6:30 p.m.
Indio Riverside County Education Academy at Blair, 3 p.m.
Thacher at Flintridge Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Windward at Malibu, 6:30 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Alpaugh at Maricopa, 7 p.m.
Cate vs. Orcutt Academy at Santa Maria Pioneer Valley, 7 p.m.
Coast Union at Lemoore Kings Christian, 7 p.m.
Cuyama Valley at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.
Dymally at Villanova Prep, 7 p.m.
Hillcrest Christian at Escondido Calvin Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Laguna Blanca at Fulton, 3:30 p.m.
Lancaster Desert Christian at Lebec Frazier Mountain, 7 p.m.
New Designs University Park at Faith Baptist, 4 p.m.
Public Safety Academy at Mojave, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Aliso Niguel vs. Garden Grove Pacifica at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.
Morningside vs. Trinity Classical Academy at College of Canyons, 6 p.m.
Rialto vs. Big Bear at Big Bear MS, 1:30 p.m.
Riverside Prep at Bosco Tech, 1 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Cornerstone Christian vs. Escondido Charter at Escondido Orange Glen, 7 p.m.
St. John Bosco at Mililani (Hawaii), 9:30 p.m. PT
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Brethren Christian vs. Calvary Baptist at Damien, 7 p.m.
Downey Calvary Chapel vs. Sage Oak at Brewster Park (Apple Valley), 7 p.m.
Sage Hill at Lucerne Valley, 6 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Avalon at Animo Robinson, 12 p.m.
CSDR at Phoenix (Ariz.) Phoenix Day School for the Deaf, 6 p.m.
Santa Maria Valley Christian vs. Monterey Trinity Christian at Pacific Grove, 2 p.m.