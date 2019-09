The Southern Section released its latest fall sports polls on Monday, and Santa Ana Mater Dei remains No. 1 in Division 1/2 football, with Redondo No. 1 in Division 1/2 girls’ volleyball..

Here’s the link to this week’s football rankings.

Here’s the link to this week’s volleyball rankings.

Newport Harbor in No. 1 in water polo. Here’s the link to rankings.

Irvine University is No. 1 in girls tennis.

Great Oak holds the No. 1 spot in boys and girls cross country.