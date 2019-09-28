Hart coach Mike Herrington picks up win No. 300

Mike Herrington became the 11th football coach in California history to earn 300 victories on Friday night when Hart defeated Downey 19-13.

Herrington was head coach at Bellflower for one season, then took over at Hart in 1989. He once coached the Indians with brothers Dean and Rick. Rick remains his defensive coordinator.

He has been a steady, successful figure in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“A lot of people have been involved over the years,” Herrington said.

He was presented a plaque after the game.