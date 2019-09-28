Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Hart coach Mike Herrington picks up win No. 300

la-sp-vi-herrington-brothers-20170705
Dean Herrington, left, brother Mike Herrington and brother Rick Herrington before a summer 11-on-11 game. Mike won his 300th coaching victory on Friday at Hart.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 28, 2019
3:43 PM
Share

Mike Herrington became the 11th football coach in California history to earn 300 victories on Friday night when Hart defeated Downey 19-13.

Herrington was head coach at Bellflower for one season, then took over at Hart in 1989. He once coached the Indians with brothers Dean and Rick. Rick remains his defensive coordinator.

He has been a steady, successful figure in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“A lot of people have been involved over the years,” Herrington said.

Advertisement

He was presented a plaque after the game.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement