High School Sports

Top high school football games on Friday

Bishop Amat running back Damien Moore
Running back Damien Moore and Bishop Amat take on Bishop Alemany in a Mission League showdown Friday.
(Shotgun Spratling / For The Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Oct. 3, 2019
10:54 AM
A look at two of the top high school football games in the Southland on Friday night:

La Puente Bishop Amat (4-1) at Mission Hills Bishop Alemany (5-0), 7 p.m.

Both teams have had two weeks to prepare for this Mission League showdown. Bishop Amat will try to run the ball effectively with Damien Moore. Bishop Alemany will try to get enough pass protection so quarterback Miller Moss can pick apart the Lancers. The pick: Bishop Alemany.

Rancho Santa Margarita Tesoro (6-0) at San Clemente (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

In this South Coast League opener, Tesoro faces its toughest test. Tesoro is unbeaten because of its offensive balance. Quarterback Sean Lindgren has passed for 1,221 yards and 18 touchdowns. Zach Wran has rushed for 810 yards and eight touchdowns. San Clemente needs a strong performance from versatile quarterback Nick Billoups. The pick: Tesoro.

