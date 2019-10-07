Loyola gets first league football win in two years

Loyola’s football victory over Gardena Serra last week was the Cubs’ first Mission League victory since Oct. 20, 2017, against Crespi.

The Cubs are 3-3 overall and 1-0 in league under first-year coach Drew Cassani going into a Friday game against Alemany at Loyola.

One of the Cubs’ contributors has been senior offensive lineman Hunter Samuelson, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive guard who’s the son of former volleyball standout Bob Samuelson. Hunter is a triplet. Brothers Magnus and Jackson have played volleyball at Loyola.

Cassani said Hunter has been performing well, along with sophomore Sam Yoon, to lead an offensive line that has helped provide protection and openings for quarterback Brayden Zermeno.

Advertisement

Serra was missing several top players because of injuries, but Cassani said, “They still have a lot of good players on that team and the only thing we could do is go out and play hard. For us to win any games, we have to play hard and compete and minimize our mistakes. We’re doing a good job.”

