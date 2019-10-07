Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Loyola gets first league football win in two years

69756978_10220635783068205_2595533747260489728_n.jpg
The Samuelson triplets at Loyola _ football player Hunter, left, and volleyball players Magnus and Jackson. They are the sons of former volleyball standout Bob Samuelson.
(Samuelson family)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Oct. 7, 2019
2:47 PM
Loyola’s football victory over Gardena Serra last week was the Cubs’ first Mission League victory since Oct. 20, 2017, against Crespi.

The Cubs are 3-3 overall and 1-0 in league under first-year coach Drew Cassani going into a Friday game against Alemany at Loyola.

One of the Cubs’ contributors has been senior offensive lineman Hunter Samuelson, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive guard who’s the son of former volleyball standout Bob Samuelson. Hunter is a triplet. Brothers Magnus and Jackson have played volleyball at Loyola.

Cassani said Hunter has been performing well, along with sophomore Sam Yoon, to lead an offensive line that has helped provide protection and openings for quarterback Brayden Zermeno.

Serra was missing several top players because of injuries, but Cassani said, “They still have a lot of good players on that team and the only thing we could do is go out and play hard. For us to win any games, we have to play hard and compete and minimize our mistakes. We’re doing a good job.”

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
