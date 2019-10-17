Top high school football games on Friday

Here’s a look at two of the top high school football games in the Southland on Friday.

Los Angeles Loyola (3-3, 1-0) at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (5-2, 1-1), 7 p.m.

The Loyola Cubs upset Gardena Serra two weeks ago, then didn’t play last week after a game with Mission Hills Bishop Alemany was canceled because of poor air quality caused by brush fires. A win over the Notre Dame Knights would make it clear they are on their way back under first-year coach Drew Casani. Sophomore running back Harrison Allen and junior quarterback Brayden Zermeno lead the Cubs. Notre Dame got back two injured lineman last week and responded with a win over Serra. The Knights will need a strong performance from running back Samuel Black. The pick: Notre Dame.

Norco (6-1, 2-0) at Corona Centennial (5-2, 2-0), 7:30 p.m.

This figures to be a scoring duel, but Centennial doesn’t usually lose those type of games. Norco has quarterback Shane Illingworth, who has passed for 2,317 yards and 31 touchdowns. Centennial has a strong defensive line that hopes to disrupt the Cougars’ offense. Centennial has been using three quarterbacks while relying on playmakers Gary Bryant, Nicholas Floyd and Branden Alvarez. The pick: Centennial.