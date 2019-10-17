Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Top high school football games on Friday

Quarterback Shane Illingworth and Norco are set for a showdown with Corona Centennial on Friday night.
(Jeremiah Soifer / For The Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Oct. 17, 2019
11:28 AM
Here’s a look at two of the top high school football games in the Southland on Friday.

Los Angeles Loyola (3-3, 1-0) at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (5-2, 1-1), 7 p.m.

The Loyola Cubs upset Gardena Serra two weeks ago, then didn’t play last week after a game with Mission Hills Bishop Alemany was canceled because of poor air quality caused by brush fires. A win over the Notre Dame Knights would make it clear they are on their way back under first-year coach Drew Casani. Sophomore running back Harrison Allen and junior quarterback Brayden Zermeno lead the Cubs. Notre Dame got back two injured lineman last week and responded with a win over Serra. The Knights will need a strong performance from running back Samuel Black. The pick: Notre Dame.

Norco (6-1, 2-0) at Corona Centennial (5-2, 2-0), 7:30 p.m.

This figures to be a scoring duel, but Centennial doesn’t usually lose those type of games. Norco has quarterback Shane Illingworth, who has passed for 2,317 yards and 31 touchdowns. Centennial has a strong defensive line that hopes to disrupt the Cougars’ offense. Centennial has been using three quarterbacks while relying on playmakers Gary Bryant, Nicholas Floyd and Branden Alvarez. The pick: Centennial.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
