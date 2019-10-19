Healthy Redondo is the team to beat in girls’ volleyball playoffs

Redondo High School is going to be an imposing roadblock for any girls’ volleyball team that aspires to win the Southern Section Division 1 championship.

The Sea Hawks (35-3) have not lost a match, or a single set, all season when their top players are available, which helps explain why they were given the No. 1 seed on Saturday for the Division 1 playoffs.

“Everyone is healthy,” coach Tommy Chaffins said.

Redondo will open play in the 12-team bracket on Thursday at home against the winner of Tuesday’s Aliso Niguel-Long Beach Poly opening match. Los Angeles Marymount is seeded No. 2, Santa Ana Mater Dei No. 3 and Chatsworth Sierra Canyon No. 4. The top 4 seeds all received first-round byes.

Advertisement

Girls' volleyball: Southern Section playoff pairings https://t.co/p0u5OM7XJ5 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 19, 2019

Redondo has 12 seniors on its roster, plus talented underclassmen in junior Kami Miner and freshman Mele Corral-Blagojevich.

Some coaches in Division 1 aren’t too pleased with the 12-team bracket. It disrupts rhythm and takes away matches. But it also rewards the top teams in Southern California with a best vs. best tournament. The final is Nov. 9 at Cerritos College.

Divisions 2 through 9 are all 32-team brackets. Sun Valley Village Christian is No. 1 seed for Division 2 and Ontario Christian No. 1 in Division 3.

Principals make decision: The Mission League principals voted on Saturday to accept a recommendation from the league athletic directors to have Mission Hills Bishop Alemany and Los Angeles Loyola each take a loss on their league record because of a football game that had to be canceled because of poor air quality from a brush fire in the San Fernando Valley. The loss will not be reflected on their overall records.

Advertisement

The schools were unable to reschedule the game on a Saturday or Monday. League president Alice Cotti of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame said in the name of fairness to the other four schools in the league, Bishop Alemany and Loyola will each take a loss in their league record. They fall to 1-2 in league.

Unreal. Banning’s Jake Otto hits Jeremiah Fa’alafua for a 43-yard TD as time expired to close within 36-35 of Carson with the PAT still to come. @breezepreps pic.twitter.com/Pa6FF7dy7A — Tony Ciniglio 🌶 🥑 🌶 (@TCiniglio) October 19, 2019

Banning miracle: In the history of the Wilmington Banning-Carson football rivalry, there have been few endings quite like what happened on Friday night. With 1.1 seconds left, Banning quarterback Jake Otto completed a 43-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Fa’alafua. Then Otto ran in the two-point conversion to give the Pilots a 36-35 victory.

Banning improved to 5-4 overall and 2-1 in the Marine League.

Said coach Raymond Grajeda: “One of the best I’ve seen and one of the best I’ve been involved in.”

Fa’alafua had been prevented from playing offense the entire game as punishment for tossing his helmet after dropping a pass in the end zone the previous week. The coaches decided to put him in for the first time on the final play and let him use his 6-foot-3 height to try to come down with the ball.

“This is why we can’t hold grudges,” Grajeda said of giving Fa’alafua another chance after several assistants wanted him punished. “They learned a lesson, I learned a lesson.”