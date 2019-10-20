City Section girls’ volleyball showdown: Eagle Rock vs. Taft

Eagle Rock girls’ volleyball coach Tim Bergeron deserves an award for putting together the best schedule in the City Section this season. It’s been so balanced and timed so perfectly that the Eagles are set to conclude the regular season on Monday night with a home match against Taft to decide the No. 1 seed for the City Section Open Division playoffs that will be revealed on Thursday.

Every team expected to be chosen for the eight-team Open Division playoffs has been on Eagle Rock’s schedule with the exception of Granada Hills.

The Eagles are 33-5, won the Northern League championships and came through with a five-set victory over defending City champion Palisades this past week.

Outside hitters Wendy Jurenec and Jade Fuentes have been consistent all season and will severely test a Taft team that won the West Valley League championship.

Advertisement

Taft, under coach Armen Mercado, rolled through the tough West Valley League unbeaten in league play. The Toreadors have lots of size and have played an equally challenging nonleague schedule. Setter Nieko Thomas has been a key player, along with Shelby Roloff and 6-foot-3 Amiree Hendricks-Walker.