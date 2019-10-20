Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

City Section girls’ volleyball showdown: Eagle Rock vs. Taft

Eagle Rock volleyball
Eagle Rock’s Wendy Jurenec (left) and Jade Fuentes will be key figures in match against Taft on Monday to decide No. 1 seed for City Section Open Division girls’ volleyball playoffs.
(Courtesy Eagle Rock)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Oct. 20, 2019
10:50 AM
Share

Eagle Rock girls’ volleyball coach Tim Bergeron deserves an award for putting together the best schedule in the City Section this season. It’s been so balanced and timed so perfectly that the Eagles are set to conclude the regular season on Monday night with a home match against Taft to decide the No. 1 seed for the City Section Open Division playoffs that will be revealed on Thursday.

Every team expected to be chosen for the eight-team Open Division playoffs has been on Eagle Rock’s schedule with the exception of Granada Hills.

The Eagles are 33-5, won the Northern League championships and came through with a five-set victory over defending City champion Palisades this past week.

Outside hitters Wendy Jurenec and Jade Fuentes have been consistent all season and will severely test a Taft team that won the West Valley League championship.

Advertisement

Taft, under coach Armen Mercado, rolled through the tough West Valley League unbeaten in league play. The Toreadors have lots of size and have played an equally challenging nonleague schedule. Setter Nieko Thomas has been a key player, along with Shelby Roloff and 6-foot-3 Amiree Hendricks-Walker.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement