Girls’ volleyball: City playoff pairings

OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#8 Cleveland at #1 Taft
#5 Narbonne at #4 Palisades
#6 Carson at #3 Granada Hills
#7 El Camino Real at #2 Eagle Rock
Notes: Championship and consolation semifinals, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. Matches for third, fifth, and seventh place, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION I
First round, Monday, 7 p.m.
#1 Chatsworth, bye
#9 South Gate at #8 Sun Valley Poly
#12 San Fernando at #5 Los Angeles Marshall
#4 Sylmar, bye
#3 San Pedro, bye
#11 Bell at #6 Granada Hills Kennedy
#10 Van Nuys at #7 Wilmington Banning
#2 Venice, bye
Notes: Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 3:15 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION II
First round, Monday, 7 p.m.
#17 Arleta at #16 Los Angeles Hamilton
#20 Santee at #13 Maywood
#19 Huntington Park at #14 Fremont
#18 Lincoln at #15 Vaughn
Second round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Hamilton/Arleta winner at #1 Elizabeth
#9 Birmingham at #8 Rivera
#12 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #5 Marquez
Maywood/Santee winner at #4 Central City
Fremont/Huntington Park winner at #3 Verdugo Hills
#11 South East at #6 Hollywood
#10 Legacy at #7 Maywood CES
Vaughn/Lincoln winner at #2 Los Angeles University
Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Nov, 6, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 12:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION III
First round, Monday, 7 p.m.
#17 Dymally at #16 Hawkins
#20 Orthopaedic at #13 Lakeview
#19 Collins at #14 Animo De La Hoya
#18 Los Angeles Kennedy at #15 Ivy Academia
Second round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Hawkins/Dymally winner at #1 Bravo
#9 Mendez at #8 Los Angeles CES
#12 Franklin at #5 Sherman Oaks CES
Lakeview/Orthopaedic winner at #4 Northridge
Animo De La Hoya/Collins winner at #3 Canoga Park
#11 Contreras at #6 Foshay
#10 King Drew at #7 Bernstein
Ivy Academia/Los Angeles Kennedy winner at #2 Grant
Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Nov, 6, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION IV
First round, Monday, 7 p.m.
#16 CALS Early College at #1 Triumph
#9 Los Angeles at #8 Westchester
#12 Gardena at #5 Port of Los Angeles
#13 Angelou at #4 Sotomayor
#14 Manual Arts at #3 East Valley
#11 USC Hybrid at #6 Math/Science
#10 USC Media Arts/Engineering at #7 Belmont
#15 Community Charter at #2 Fulton
Notes: Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION V
First round, Monday, 7 p.m.
#16 Valor at #1 New West
#9 Panorama at #8 Rancho Dominguez
#12 Bright Star at #5 Smidt Tech
#13 Washington at #4 Larchmont
#14 Downtown Magnets at #3 Westside Innovative
#11 Los Angeles Leadership at #6 University Prep
#10 Episcopal at #7 Sun Valley Magnet
#15 Academia Avance at #2 Neuwirth
Notes: Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 8, 5 p.m. at Birmingham.