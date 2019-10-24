Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Girls’ volleyball: City playoff pairings

Volleyball with white color on Wooden Court Floor Corner
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
Oct. 24, 2019
9:03 PM
Share

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Cleveland at #1 Taft

#5 Narbonne at #4 Palisades

Advertisement

#6 Carson at #3 Granada Hills

#7 El Camino Real at #2 Eagle Rock

Notes: Championship and consolation semifinals, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. Matches for third, fifth, and seventh place, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION I

Advertisement

First round, Monday, 7 p.m.

#1 Chatsworth, bye

#9 South Gate at #8 Sun Valley Poly

#12 San Fernando at #5 Los Angeles Marshall

#4 Sylmar, bye

#3 San Pedro, bye

#11 Bell at #6 Granada Hills Kennedy

#10 Van Nuys at #7 Wilmington Banning

Advertisement

#2 Venice, bye

Notes: Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 3:15 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION II

First round, Monday, 7 p.m.

#17 Arleta at #16 Los Angeles Hamilton

#20 Santee at #13 Maywood

#19 Huntington Park at #14 Fremont

#18 Lincoln at #15 Vaughn

Advertisement

Second round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Hamilton/Arleta winner at #1 Elizabeth

#9 Birmingham at #8 Rivera

#12 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #5 Marquez

Maywood/Santee winner at #4 Central City

Fremont/Huntington Park winner at #3 Verdugo Hills

#11 South East at #6 Hollywood

#10 Legacy at #7 Maywood CES

Vaughn/Lincoln winner at #2 Los Angeles University

Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Nov, 6, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 12:30 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION III

First round, Monday, 7 p.m.

#17 Dymally at #16 Hawkins

#20 Orthopaedic at #13 Lakeview

#19 Collins at #14 Animo De La Hoya

#18 Los Angeles Kennedy at #15 Ivy Academia

Second round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Hawkins/Dymally winner at #1 Bravo

#9 Mendez at #8 Los Angeles CES

#12 Franklin at #5 Sherman Oaks CES

Lakeview/Orthopaedic winner at #4 Northridge

Animo De La Hoya/Collins winner at #3 Canoga Park

#11 Contreras at #6 Foshay

#10 King Drew at #7 Bernstein

Ivy Academia/Los Angeles Kennedy winner at #2 Grant

Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Nov, 6, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION IV

First round, Monday, 7 p.m.

#16 CALS Early College at #1 Triumph

#9 Los Angeles at #8 Westchester

#12 Gardena at #5 Port of Los Angeles

#13 Angelou at #4 Sotomayor

#14 Manual Arts at #3 East Valley

#11 USC Hybrid at #6 Math/Science

#10 USC Media Arts/Engineering at #7 Belmont

#15 Community Charter at #2 Fulton

Notes: Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION V

First round, Monday, 7 p.m.

#16 Valor at #1 New West

#9 Panorama at #8 Rancho Dominguez

#12 Bright Star at #5 Smidt Tech

#13 Washington at #4 Larchmont

#14 Downtown Magnets at #3 Westside Innovative

#11 Los Angeles Leadership at #6 University Prep

#10 Episcopal at #7 Sun Valley Magnet

#15 Academia Avance at #2 Neuwirth

Notes: Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 8, 5 p.m. at Birmingham.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Times staff
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement