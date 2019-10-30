Semifinals are set for Southern Section Division 1 girls’ volleyball playoffs

It’s an elite group of four top high school girls’ volleyball teams that have advanced to the Southern Section Division 1 semifinals.
The eight-team bracket was whittled down to four on Wednesday.
Top-seeded Redondo Union, despite being off for two weeks, was sharp and dominant in a 25-11, 25-10, 25-19 victory over Aliso Niguel. Redondo Union hasn’t lost a match or set this season when it was at full strength.
Sierra Canyon advanced with a 25-16, 7-25, 25-22, 25-20 win over Foothill.
Santa Ana Mater Dei came away with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 victory over Mira Costa.
Marymount swept Vista Murrieta 25-16, 25-16, 25-22.
It sets up two outstanding semifinal matchups on Saturday.
Marymount will be at Mater Dei and Sierra Canyon will be at Redondo Union.
Sierra Canyon tops Foothill in four sets (25-16, 7-25, 25-22, 25-20) and will face Redondo Union on Saturday night at 6pm. Jaylen Jordan led the Trailblazers with 17 kills (unofficial). @SierraCanyonGVB | @SCanyonSports pic.twitter.com/jZPRptXXyc— Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) October 31, 2019