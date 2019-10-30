Semifinals are set for Southern Section Division 1 girls’ volleyball playoffs

It’s an elite group of four top high school girls’ volleyball teams that have advanced to the Southern Section Division 1 semifinals.

The eight-team bracket was whittled down to four on Wednesday.

Top-seeded Redondo Union, despite being off for two weeks, was sharp and dominant in a 25-11, 25-10, 25-19 victory over Aliso Niguel. Redondo Union hasn’t lost a match or set this season when it was at full strength.

Sierra Canyon advanced with a 25-16, 7-25, 25-22, 25-20 win over Foothill.

Santa Ana Mater Dei came away with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 victory over Mira Costa.

Marymount swept Vista Murrieta 25-16, 25-16, 25-22.

It sets up two outstanding semifinal matchups on Saturday.

Marymount will be at Mater Dei and Sierra Canyon will be at Redondo Union.

