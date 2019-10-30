Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Semifinals are set for Southern Section Division 1 girls’ volleyball playoffs

Screen Shot 2019-10-30 at 6.59.35 PM.png
Redondo Union last won a state title in girls’ volleyball in 2015. The top-seeded Sea Hawks advanced to the Southern Section Division 1 semifinals.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Oct. 30, 2019
7:48 PM
It’s an elite group of four top high school girls’ volleyball teams that have advanced to the Southern Section Division 1 semifinals.

The eight-team bracket was whittled down to four on Wednesday.

Top-seeded Redondo Union, despite being off for two weeks, was sharp and dominant in a 25-11, 25-10, 25-19 victory over Aliso Niguel. Redondo Union hasn’t lost a match or set this season when it was at full strength.

Sierra Canyon advanced with a 25-16, 7-25, 25-22, 25-20 win over Foothill.

Santa Ana Mater Dei came away with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 victory over Mira Costa.

Marymount swept Vista Murrieta 25-16, 25-16, 25-22.

It sets up two outstanding semifinal matchups on Saturday.

Marymount will be at Mater Dei and Sierra Canyon will be at Redondo Union.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
