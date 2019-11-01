Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

How the top 25 high school football teams fared

469963_la-sp-mater-dei-st.-john-bosco-football_2_AJS-204848212
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Nov. 1, 2019
11:13 PM
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared:

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.) Results | Next game

1. MATER DEI (10-0) def. JSerra, 51-14 | Southern Section Division 1* playoffs, Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1) def. Santa Margarita, 56-10|Southern Section Division 1* playoffs, Friday

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-2) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 77-20|Southern Section Division 1* playoffs

4. MISSION VIEJO (10-0) def. Tesoro, 44-14|Southern Section Division 1* playoffs, Friday

5. NARBONNE (0-9) game vs. Wilmington Banning, canceled|banned from City Open Division playoffs

6. CORONA DEL MAR (10-0) def. Los Alamitos, 48-14|Southern Section Division 3 playoffs, Friday

7. SERVITE (7-3) def. Orange Lutheran, 34-14|Southern Section Division 1* playoffs, Friday

8. JSERRA (6-4) lost to Mater Dei, 51-14|Southern Section Division 1* playoffs, Friday

9. CALABASAS (7-2) def. St. Bonaventure, canceled, fire|Southern Section Division 1* playoffs, Friday

10. SIERRA CANYON (9-1) def. Paraclete, 24-20|Southern Section Division 2* playoffs, Friday

11. GRACE BRETHREN (9-1) def. Camarillo, 28-13|Southern Section Division 3 playoffs, Friday

12. BISHOP AMAT (9-1) def. Loyola, 38-10|Southern Section Division 1* playoffs, Friday

13. LA HABRA (8-2) def. Sonora, 42-6|Southern Section Division 3 playoffs, Friday

14. CAMARILLO (9-1) lost Grace Brethren, 28-13|Southern Section Division 4 playoffs, Friday

15. SAN CLEMENTE (8-2) idle|Southern Section Division 2* playoffs, Friday

16. TESORO (8-2) lost to Mission Viejo, 44-14|Southern Section Division 2* playoffs, Friday

17. BISHOP ALEMANY (8-2) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 35-29|Southern Section Division 3 playoffs, Friday

18. CULVER CITY (10-0) def. Beverly Hills, 55-0|Southern Section Division 5 playoffs, Friday

19. RANCHO VERDE (9-1) def. Heritage, 44-0 (Thursday)|Southern Section Division 2* playoffs, Friday

20. NORCO (8-2) def. Corona, 70-14|Southern Section Division 2* playoffs, Friday

21. LA SERNA (10-0) def. Whittier, 42-6|Southern Section Division 6 playoffs, Friday

22. OXNARD (9-1) def. Buena, 36-6|Southern Section Division 5 playoffs, Friday

23. AYALA (10-0) def. Alta Loma, 42-7|Southern Section Division 6 playoffs, Friday

24. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (6-4) lost to Bishop Alemany, 35-29|Southern Section Division 2* playoffs, Friday

25. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (7-3) def. Upland, 47-28|Southern Section Division 2* playoffs, Friday

NOTE: * Southern Section Division 1 and 2 placements are tentative pending the final coaches’ poll

