City Section bans Narbonne from 2019 and 2020 football playoffs

The City Section announced late Friday that Harbor City Narbonne’s football team has been banned from participating in this year’s playoffs as well as the 2020 playoffs and must vacate the 2018 City title because of rule violations.

Narbonne reported an ineligible player from the 2018 season, resulting in the team having to forfeit seven games and vacate the Open Division title. The City Section also determined that a player on this year’s team is ineligible for not making a valid change of residence. Narbonne will go from 9-0 to 0-9.

Narbonne is the five-time defending City Open Division champion. The Gauchos have won all three of their Marine League games by running clock going into a regular-season finale against Wilmington Banning on Friday night at home. Unless the sanctions are reversed by appeal or court order, the Gauchos’ season will end on Friday night.

Los Angeles Unified School District announced on Oct. 8 that it had reported to the City Section that an investigation found a Narbonne football player last season should have been ruled ineligible after Oct. 4, 2018, because his grade-point average had dropped below 2.0.

For the last three weeks, the City Section has sought additional information from LAUSD trying to determine what CIF City Section bylaws might have been violated and what kind of punishment might be imposed. Lawyers for the CIF and LAUSD have been communicating. At the same time, Narbonne parents have been consulting with their own lawyer in case they decide to seek an injunction in court.

The investigation into Narbonne’s football program apparently began last March after a teacher reported to the administration a concern regarding the grades of a football player. Local District South was put in charge and eventually the entire football team was brought into the school library last May for interviews.

Statement from City Section. pic.twitter.com/9odbeAUtlL — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 1, 2019

Coach Manuel Douglas said on May 31 he was temporarily reassigned after the district alleged he had interfered in a district investigation. In September, Douglas filed a lawsuit against the LAUSD, alleging the district has brought “false and unsubstantial” proceedings against him, destroying his reputation and causing him “severe emotional distress.”

Douglas has not coached or been a teacher this season at Narbonne while being assigned to his house with pay. Joe Aguirre was selected to be the interim coach.

In 2016, Hawkins was 9-0 and was seeded No. 1 in the City Division II playoffs and allowed to participate despite allegations of ineligible players because an investigation was not completed before the seeding meeting. Hawkins finished second but had to forfeit all its victories because of an ineligible player. The coach was fired and there was a mass transfer of players.

The playoff seeding meeting is scheduled for Saturday morning. Narbonne was expected to be the No. 1 seed in the eight-team Open Division, which doesn’t begin play until Nov. 15. Several teams are in the running to move up from Division I to the Open Division as a No. 8 seed. Reseda holds down the No. 9 spot in the CalPreps.com rankings, but Eagle Rock and Venice could pass the Regents with wins on Friday, and Carson could pass everyone with an upset of San Pedro.

At a minimum, with Narbonne ineligible, the Open Division playoffs suddenly become the most wide open they have been in years.