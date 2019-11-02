Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Football: City Section playoff pairings

Football
Nov. 2, 2019
12:19 PM
CITY SECTION FOOTBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.

#8 Carson (2-8) at #1 San Pedro (9-1)

#5 Garfield (8-2) at #4 Birmingham (5-4)

#6 Palisades (9-1) at #3 Wilmington Banning (4-4)

#7 Crenshaw (7-2) at #2 San Fernando (9-0)

DIVISION I

First round, Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Sylmar (1-8) at #1 Eagle Rock (7-3)

#9 Locke (6-4) at #8 Granada Hills (5-4)

#12 Grant (7-3) at #5 Fairfax (7-3)

#13 Dorsey (3-7) at #4 El Camino Real (5-4)

#14 Bell (4-6) at #3 Venice (6-4)

#11 Arleta (8-1) at #6 Westchester (5-4)

#10 Cleveland (5-4) at #7 Los Angeles Roosevelt (7-3)

#15 South Gate (3-7) at #2 Reseda (6-3)

DIVISION II

First round, Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Verdugo Hills (2-8) at #1 Franklin (8-2)

#9 Los Angeles Marshall (3-7) at #8 Chatsworth (3-6)

#12 South East (3-7) at #5 Los Angeles Wilson (3-7)

#13 Los Angeles Hamilton (2-8) at #4 Jefferson (7-3)

#14 Monroe (2-6) at #3 Manual Arts (9-1)

#11 Los Angeles University (1-8) at #6 Granada Hills Kennedy (5-4)

#10 Torres (4-6) at #7 Chavez (5-4)

#15 Fremont (3-7) at #2 Canoga Park (8-2)

DIVISION III

First round, Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Rivera (3-7) at #1 Marquez (10-0)

#9 Hawkins (4-6) at #8 Legacy (3-7)

#12 Mendez (6-4) at #5 Panorama (5-5)

#13 Los Angeles (4-5) at #4 Washington (8-2)

#14 Contreras (3-7) at #3 Lincoln (8-2)

#11 Los Angeles Jordan (6-4) at #6 Bernstein (6-4)

#10 Angelou (4-6) at #7 Sun Valley Poly (5-5)

#15 Hollywood (2-7) at #2 Gardena (6-4)

EIGHT-MAN

Quarterfinals, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.

#8 Discovery (1-2) at #1 Animo Robinson (8-1)

#5 USC Hybrid (3-5) at #4 New Designs University Park (2-5)

#6 Sun Valley (2-5) at #3 North Valley Military Institute (6-2)

#7 Dymally (0-9) at #2 Fulton (7-1)

Notes: Quarterfinals in all divisions, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.; semifinals in all divisions, Nov. 22, 7 p.m. Championships, Nov. 29-30 at El Camino College (schedule TBA).

