San Pedro seeded No. 1 in City Section Open Division football playoffs

San Pedro football coach Corey Miller was trying to understand what had happened over the last two days. Harbor City Narbonne was banned from the City Section football playoffs on Friday for rules violations. San Pedro (9-1) was awarded the No. 1 seed in the Open Division on Saturday.

“It’s a lot to take in,” Miller said.

San Pedro will begin play on Nov. 15 with an opening game against Marine League rival Carson, the same team the Pirates defeated on Friday night 13-7. “They’re the best 2-8 team I’ve ever seen,” Miller said. “We expect a dogfight.”

San Fernando (9-0) is the No. 2 seed and will host Coliseum League champion Crenshaw (7-2). The other matchups: No. 5 Garfield (8-2) at No. 4 Lake Balboa Birmingham (5-4); No. 6 Palisades (9-1) at No. 3 Wilmington Banning (5-4).

The absence of five-time defending City champion Narbonne creates a wide open tournament.

“All of us are equal,” Miller said.

It’s officially official thanks to a forfeit win... we are now 9-1, 4-0 as your 2019 Marine League champions! Work is by no means done, and we’re ready for the next challenge that awaits us. @breezepreps @CIFLACS @JamaalStreet @DamianCalhoun @latsondheimer @SBLiveCA pic.twitter.com/PyOUIg9jgn — San Pedro Pirate Football (@SPPirateFB) November 2, 2019

In Division II, Eagle Rock (7-3) earned the No. 1 seed and will play host to No. 16 Sylmar (1-8) on Friday night. Reseda (6-3) is seeded No. 2. Venice (6-4) is No. 3 and Woodland Hills El Camino Real (5-4) is No. 4.

Franklin (8-2) is seeded No. 1 in Division II and Huntington Park Marquez (10-0) is No. 1 in Division III.

Golden victory: Santa Clarita Golden Valley had never beaten Newhall Hart in a football game in its 16 years of existence — until Friday night.

Dan Kelley, who played for Jeff Engilman at Sylmar and coached under Engilman at Arleta, decided to follow an Engilman rule and go for the win on a two-point conversion in overtime.

Johnathan Kaelin ran it in on a pitchout, giving Golden Valley a 29-28 win. Kelley said Engilman liked to go for the win when the opportunity presented itself. Golden Valley is 8-2 and must wait to see if it will be given an at-large berth to the Division 6 playoffs.

Who needs practice? The Getty fire forced the Palisades football and girls’ volleyball teams to hold zero practices this week because the campus was closed. The football team did meet at a park on Thursday. Both ended up winning. The football team won the Western League title with a 21-7 win over Fairfax. The volleyball team defeated Narbonne to advance to the Open Division semifinals.