Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Football: Southern Section 8-man football playoff pairings

Football on the field
Football: Southern Section 8-man football playoff pairings
(Daniel Thornberg)
Nov. 4, 2019
11:34 AM
Share

SOUTHERN SECTION 8 MAN FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

DIVISION 1

First round, Friday or Saturday

United Christian (4-4) at #1 Windward (7-0)

Advertisement

Moreno Valley Riverside County Education Academy (5-4) at Avalon (5-4)

Downey Calvary Chapel (6-3) at Cate (5-3)

PAL Academy (5-1) at #4 Flintridge Prep (7-2)

Milken (5-2) at #3 Faith Baptist (6-2)

Advertisement

San Jacinto Valley Academy (6-2) at Sage Hill (8-1)

Thacher (3-3) at Coast Union (9-0)

Santa Clara (5-1) at #2 Chadwick (8-1)

DIVISION 2

First round, Friday or Saturday

#1 Bloomington Christian (7-1), bye

Beacon Hill (3-6) at Santa Maria Valley Christian (4-4)

California Lutheran (5-4) at Noli Indian (5-3)

Advertisement

#4 Sage Oak (5-3), bye

#3 Hillcrest Christian (7-1), bye

Calvary Baptist (2-6) at Cuyama Valley (5-2)

CSDR (4-4) at St. Michael’s Prep (6-4)

Lighthouse Christian (2-6) at #2 Lancaster Baptist (5-2)

Notes: Quarterfinals in all divisions, Nov. 15-16; semifinals, Nov 22-23. Championships, Nov. 29-30.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement