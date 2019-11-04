Football: Southern Section 8-man football playoff pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION 8 MAN FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
DIVISION 1
First round, Friday or Saturday
United Christian (4-4) at #1 Windward (7-0)
Moreno Valley Riverside County Education Academy (5-4) at Avalon (5-4)
Downey Calvary Chapel (6-3) at Cate (5-3)
PAL Academy (5-1) at #4 Flintridge Prep (7-2)
Milken (5-2) at #3 Faith Baptist (6-2)
San Jacinto Valley Academy (6-2) at Sage Hill (8-1)
Thacher (3-3) at Coast Union (9-0)
Santa Clara (5-1) at #2 Chadwick (8-1)
DIVISION 2
First round, Friday or Saturday
#1 Bloomington Christian (7-1), bye
Beacon Hill (3-6) at Santa Maria Valley Christian (4-4)
California Lutheran (5-4) at Noli Indian (5-3)
#4 Sage Oak (5-3), bye
#3 Hillcrest Christian (7-1), bye
Calvary Baptist (2-6) at Cuyama Valley (5-2)
CSDR (4-4) at St. Michael’s Prep (6-4)
Lighthouse Christian (2-6) at #2 Lancaster Baptist (5-2)
Notes: Quarterfinals in all divisions, Nov. 15-16; semifinals, Nov 22-23. Championships, Nov. 29-30.