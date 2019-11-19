Caroline Canales of Calabasas wins CIF state girls’ golf championship

On a chilly, windy day at demanding Poppy Hills Golf Course, junior Caroline Canales of Calabasas proved best. She won the CIF state girls’ golf championship by firing a one-under 70 for a one-stroke victory over Sherilyn Villanueva of Troy.

Coach Lance Novak said Canales was magnificent with her approach shots, hitting 15 of the 18 greens.

“She gave herself a lot of looks at birdies,” he said.

Canales won the Marmonte League individual title and used her poise and consistency to be best in the state.

Palo Alto won the team title with Troy finishing second and Diamond Bar third.