High School Sports

Caroline Canales of Calabasas wins CIF state girls’ golf championship

Caroline Canales of Calabasas won the CIF state girls’ golf championship on Tuesday at Poppy Hills.
(Lance Novak)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Nov. 19, 2019
5:25 PM
On a chilly, windy day at demanding Poppy Hills Golf Course, junior Caroline Canales of Calabasas proved best. She won the CIF state girls’ golf championship by firing a one-under 70 for a one-stroke victory over Sherilyn Villanueva of Troy.

Coach Lance Novak said Canales was magnificent with her approach shots, hitting 15 of the 18 greens.

“She gave herself a lot of looks at birdies,” he said.

Canales won the Marmonte League individual title and used her poise and consistency to be best in the state.

Palo Alto won the team title with Troy finishing second and Diamond Bar third.

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
