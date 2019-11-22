Corona del Mar quarterback Ethan Garbers leads complete win over Bishop Alemany in Division 3 semifinal

In the first half, Corona del Mar High quarterback Ethan Garbers used his feet to find the end zone.

In the second half, Garbers used his arm.

Either was effective for the Sea Kings, who also shut down a high-powered Alemany offense. There was a reason why Corona del Mar coach Dan O’ Shea called it one of the best wins in program history in his postgame speech to his team.

A complete effort propelled the top-seeded Sea Kings to their third CIF championship game in four years, after a 48-21 win over host No. 4 Mission Hills Bishop Alemany in a CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinal game Friday night.

Corona del Mar will host No. 2 Simi Valley Grace Brethren, a 49-45 winner over No. 3 La Habra, at Newport Harbor High. It’s a rematch of last year’s Division 4 final, won by Grace Brethren.

Garbers, bound for Washington, had three rushing touchdowns in the first half and four passing touchdowns in the second half. He finished 22 of 32 passing for 357 yards, with the four touchdowns and no interceptions.

The offense keeps rolling for the Sea Kings (13-0), who have scored 42 or more points in all but one game this season.

Stanford-bound receiver John Humphreys had seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown, while Washington-bound tight end Mark Redman had six catches for 48 yards and Bradley Schlom added two receiving touchdowns. Redman also contributed two sacks on defense.



“What can you say about our offense?” O’Shea said. “I mean, holy smokes, they were flawless. … Going on the road, late in the playoffs in foreign territory, and our kids responded so well. You hope to just play normal, and I think short of the first two drives on defense we played normal thereafter.”

Cornerback Chandler Fincher had two interceptions for Corona del Mar, which limited Alemany (9-4) to one touchdown after the first quarter ended tied 14-14.

Alemany opened the scoring as quarterback Miller Moss found receiver DJ Justice on a six-yard touchdown pass.

Corona del Mar came right back, as Garbers found running room right for a seven-yard score.

Warriors junior Jaylin Smith got loose on a 43-yard touchdown run, before Garbers had another one-yard scamper for six.

The defenses tightened, until Corona del Mar put together a big touchdown drive that spanned nearly five minutes late in the half.

It wasn’t easy, as the Sea Kings converted two fourth downs, with Garbers completing a nine-yard pass to Redman on fourth and eight.