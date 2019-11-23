Etiwanda, St. Anthony win basketball tournament championships

Etiwanda and St. Anthony are off to fast starts and tournament champions in the opening week of the high school basketball season.

Etiwanda (5-0) won the I.E. Classic with a 81-43 win over Colony. Jahmai Mashack scored 23 points and Tyree Campbell had 21 points.

St. Anthony (4-0) won the Ryse Williams tournament championship, holding off Bishop Montgomery 48-45. Jadon Jones of St. Anthony was named tournament MVP. Bryan Mex scored 21 points for Bishop Montgomery.

Loyola coach Jamal Adams earned his 300th coaching victory, getting it against good friend and former assistant coach Ryan Bailey in the Cubs’ 57-50 win over Brentwood. Colby Brooks scored 18 points.

Advertisement

Providence (4-0) won its own tournament championship with a 69-63 victory over Oak Park. Jordan Shelley had 20 points. Clark Slajchert led Oak Park with 30 points.

St. John Bosco defeated Santa Barbara 54-44, with Josh Camper scoring 16 points.

Harvard-Westlake defeated Washington Prep 67-46. Holden McRae had 11 points.

L.A. University defeated Narbonne in double overtime 53-50. Jermine O’Dell scored 16 points. South East defeated Crenshaw 54-52. KJ Bradley scored 40 points for Crenshaw.

Advertisement

Servite was beaten by Hillcrest 51-41. Tajavis Miller scored 15 points for Servite.

Kris Cook scored 15 points in Granada Hills’ 73-47 win over Knight.

Tesoro received 26 points from Matt DeAngelo in a 67-57 win over King.

Saugus defeated Peninsula 82-53. Adrian McIntyre and Nate Perez each scored 18 points.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated West Ranch 102-73. Ben Shtolzberg finished with 23 points.

Sylmar defeated Inglewood 87-63. Victor Martinez had 14 points.

Windward stayed unbeaten with a 77-20 win over Burbank. Sophomores Dylan Andrews and Kijani Wright had 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Renaissance defeated Taft 61-53. Khalil Haywood had 25 points for Taft.

Advertisement

Luke Powell had 29 points and 15 rebounds in Capistrano Valley Christian’s 76-52 win over Diamond Bar.

St. Francis defeated Artesia 82-52. Five players reached double figures, led by Andre Henry’s 14 points.

St. Margaret’s knocked off Pacifica 49-36. Charlie Wohlgemuth had 11 points.

Sonora upset Damien 77-74.