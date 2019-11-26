Quarterback Alfred Bobadilla tries to lead Franklin to City Division II championship

Franklin coach Narciso Diaz is already thinking what football is going to be like without quarterback Alfred Bobadilla, who has been making life very good for the Panthers since his freshman year.

“I’m going to miss him big time,” Diaz said.

Bobadilla leads the City Section in passing with 3,763 yards and 37 touchdowns going into Saturday’s City Section Division II championship game against Canoga Park at 2:30 p.m. at El Camino College.

There’s been a Bobadilla around for the last five years, because brother Mario played quarterback for Franklin. Each brother has won one City title. Alfred definitely wants another for family bragging rights.

Franklin is 11-2 and facing a tough opponent in a Canoga Park (11-2) team that has its own offensive firepower in quarterback David Gomez, running back Jorge Hernandez and receiver Dominic Arango-Serna, who’s averaging 22.8 yards per catch.

The scoreboard operator will deserve overtime pay after this game.

