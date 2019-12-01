Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Sierra Canyon stays No. 1 in The Times’ top 25 basketball rankings

Reggie Morris Jr.
Reggie Morris Jr. won in his debut as Fairfax basketball coach.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Dec. 1, 2019
8:29 AM
Share

The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings.

1. SIERRA CANYON (4-0); vs. Granada Hills on Tuesday; 1

2. MATER DEI (1-0); at Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry, Saturday; 2

3. ETIWANDA (5-0); vs. Cleveland at Westchester, Monday; 4

Advertisement

4. WINDWARD (4-0); vs. Crenshaw in St. Monica tournament, Wednesday; 5

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (5-0); playing in Burbank tournament; 6

6. ST. ANTHONY (5-0); at Carson, Friday; 23

7. BIRMINGHAM (4-0); won Coach C. Classic; 9

Advertisement

8. FAIRFAX (1-0); vs. Sylmar at Maranatha, Monday; 10

9. RENAISSANCE (4-2); vs. LB Poly at Westchester tourney, Tuesday; 13

10. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-1); Bye this week; 7

11. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1); vs. Harvard-Westlake, Dec. 10; 20

12. SANTA CLARITA CHRISTIAN (3-1); vs. Sierra Canyon at CSUN, Tuesday; NR

13. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (3-2); vs. Santa Margarita at Temecula Valley, Tuesday; 3

14. RIVERSIDE POLY (0-0); vs. Colton, Dec. 9; 8

15. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (3-1); vs. South East at Westchester, Monday; 11

Advertisement

16. WESTCHESTER (0-0); hosting own tournament this week; 12

17. CHAMINADE (4-0); won own tournament championship; 15

18. MAYFAIR (0-1); vs. Los Alamitos at Sonora, Monday; 18

19. ST. BERNARD (3-0); vs. Santa Monica Pacifica Christian, Wednesday; 22

20. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (3-0); vs. North Torrance at Westchester, Monday; 21

21. SONORA (6-0); playing in North Orange County championships; NR

22. DAMIEN (4-1); playing in Burbank tournament; 17

23. ROLLING HILLS PREP (1-0); vs. Mary Star at Mira Costa, Monday; 25

Advertisement

24. CRESPI (4-1); at Oaks Christian, Wednesday; NR

25. TAFT (2-1); at Thousand Oaks, Monday; 24

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement