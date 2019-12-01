Sierra Canyon stays No. 1 in The Times’ top 25 basketball rankings

The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings.
1. SIERRA CANYON (4-0); vs. Granada Hills on Tuesday; 1
2. MATER DEI (1-0); at Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry, Saturday; 2
3. ETIWANDA (5-0); vs. Cleveland at Westchester, Monday; 4
4. WINDWARD (4-0); vs. Crenshaw in St. Monica tournament, Wednesday; 5
5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (5-0); playing in Burbank tournament; 6
6. ST. ANTHONY (5-0); at Carson, Friday; 23
7. BIRMINGHAM (4-0); won Coach C. Classic; 9
8. FAIRFAX (1-0); vs. Sylmar at Maranatha, Monday; 10
9. RENAISSANCE (4-2); vs. LB Poly at Westchester tourney, Tuesday; 13
10. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-1); Bye this week; 7
11. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1); vs. Harvard-Westlake, Dec. 10; 20
12. SANTA CLARITA CHRISTIAN (3-1); vs. Sierra Canyon at CSUN, Tuesday; NR
13. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (3-2); vs. Santa Margarita at Temecula Valley, Tuesday; 3
14. RIVERSIDE POLY (0-0); vs. Colton, Dec. 9; 8
15. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (3-1); vs. South East at Westchester, Monday; 11
16. WESTCHESTER (0-0); hosting own tournament this week; 12
17. CHAMINADE (4-0); won own tournament championship; 15
18. MAYFAIR (0-1); vs. Los Alamitos at Sonora, Monday; 18
19. ST. BERNARD (3-0); vs. Santa Monica Pacifica Christian, Wednesday; 22
20. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (3-0); vs. North Torrance at Westchester, Monday; 21
21. SONORA (6-0); playing in North Orange County championships; NR
22. DAMIEN (4-1); playing in Burbank tournament; 17
23. ROLLING HILLS PREP (1-0); vs. Mary Star at Mira Costa, Monday; 25
24. CRESPI (4-1); at Oaks Christian, Wednesday; NR
25. TAFT (2-1); at Thousand Oaks, Monday; 24