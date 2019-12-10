Brase Dottin leads Harvard-Westlake to signature basketball win over Corona Centennial

When Johnny Juzang decided to skip his senior season at Harvard-Westlake in favor of joining the University of Kentucky, some thought the Wolverines might have trouble fulfilling their potential. On the contrary, the Wolverines have started the basketball season 10-0 and came away on Tuesday night with a signature early season 63-50 road victory over Corona Centennial.

Leading the way was a player who has taken advantage of Juzang’s absence _ 6-foot-5 junior Brase Dottin. Turning in a third-quarter performance that was nothing short of spectacular, Dottin scored 13 of his 21 points and shut down Paris Dawson on defense to help the Wolverines go from a four-point halftime deficit to a 12-point advantage.

“He’s improved tremendously,” Harvard-Westlake coach David Rebibo said of Dottin, who made eight of his 10 shots, including five threes.

With size and shooting ability, Dottin clearly has impact talent.

“All summer, I was in the gym every day working on my weaknesses,” he said.

Harvard-Westlake also received a strong performance from Truman Gettings, who had 10 points and nine rebounds. Mason Hooks had 12 points and oint guard Spencer Hubbard added 10 points. The Wolverines twice fell behind by nine points in the first half.

Dawson led Centennial (4-2) with 15 points and sophomore Payden White had 12 points.

In other games, St. Francis won the battle of La Canada with a 62-41 win over La Canada. Andre Henry scored 27 points.

Loyola defeated Verbum Dei 77-33. Colby Brooks scored 18 points.

Mater Dei defeated West Torrance 79-50. Devin Askew had 18 points and 11 assists.

Heritage Christian received 30 points from Max Allen and 29 points from Skyy Clark in a 107-81 win over Hart.

Rolling Hills Prep (6-0) defeated Wildwood 106-20. Kyle Nishikawa and Troy Murphy Jr. each had 15 points.

Alemany defeated Campbell Hall 66-41. Brandon Whitney scored 23 points and Nico Once 22 points.

Billy Reed III had 28 points and 10 rebounds in South Pasadena’s 58-55 win over Vistamar.

Riverside Poly is 2-0 after a 97-38 win over Carter. Lamont Butler and Chance Stephens each scored 21 points.

