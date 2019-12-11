Ready or not, Fairfax is set to take on Westchester in early season showdown

The best basketball rivalry in the City Section is Fairfax vs. Westchester, and it will get an early season renewal on Friday night when the Lions (6-0) travel to Westchester (2-2) in the Western League. Neither school is probably enthusiastic about meeting so early in the league season but both teams will be ready to display the kind of high intensity always found when the two City powers meet.

On Wednesday, Fairfax won its league opener with a 78-51 victory over Palisades. The Lions were tied 36-36 with 3:52 left in the third quarter before tightening their defense and turning to Justin Gladney and Barry Wilds to pull away. Gladney made four threes and had 1`9 points. Wilds scored eight of his 15 points in the third quarter. Keith Dinwiddie added 17 points and Armon Cole had 12 points. Graham Alphson scored 13 points for Palisades (3-4).

Fairfax is still learning under first-year coach Reggie Morris Jr., who played at Westchester for coach Ed Azzam, who has more than 900 career coaching victories. Morris has yet to see the Comets play this season and said he’s more concerned with how his team is playing.

Barry Wilds gives Fairfax 46-38 lead. pic.twitter.com/xMpDpoxQtk — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 12, 2019

“It’s too early to game plan,” he said.

The Keith Dinwiddie slam for Fairfax. pic.twitter.com/DNHiyhLzcV — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 12, 2019

The big game in the series will come on Jan. 29 at Fairfax in a game that will likely decide the No. 1 or No. 2 seed for the City Section Open Division playoffs.

University defeated LACES 72-53. David Cheatom had 20 points and nine rebounds.

In the West Valley League, Taft defeated Cleveland 90-47. Ramel Lloyd had 27 points. Granada Hills defeated Chatsworth 56-48. Andrew Keshishian and Jason Glass each had 15 points.

In the East Valley League, Poly defeated North Hollywood 83-35. Joshua Gregorio and Julian Cruz each had 20 points.



In the Coliseum League, King-Drew defeated View Park Prep 64-36.

JSerra defeated Vista Murrieta 76-37. Ian Martinez scored 26 points.

Price improved to 10-0 with a 98-27 win over Rancho Dominguez. Morgan Brewer had 27 points.

Unbeaten Windward defeated Muir 63-41. Kijani Wright finished with 21 points and Devin Tillis 17.

Heritage Christian defeated Calabasas 94-62. Skyy Clark finished with 33 points and Max Allen 25.

Oxnard defeated Sacramento Roseville 93-55. Stacy Johnson scored 25 points.

In the St. John Bosco tournament, Long Beach Poly defeated Crespi 68-55. Peyton Watson scored 30 points for the Jackrabbits. Freshman Mike Price led Crespi with 29 points. St. Anthony defeated Gahr 83-37. Jadon Jones scored 22 points.

