Gavin Windes had his moment for St. John Bosco in 2013 bowl game against De La Salle

The moment remains as memorable as it was six years ago for Gavin Windes, whose interception of a Concord De La Salle pass with 2:15 left clinched St. John Bosco’s 20-14 win in the 2013 CIF state championship Open Division bowl game before 16,791 at StubHub Center.

“I was pretty much known for that since,” Windes said this week.

Windes was a junior defensive end. St. John Bosco was 15-0 and trying to hang on against a good De La Salle team that had won four consecutive bowl games. It was fourth and eight. De La Salle was moving into position for a possible game-winning score. He deflected the ball in the air and made the interception.

“It changed my whole perception of high school football and the impact it has on individuals as they grow up,” he said. “It was a huge moment for me and something I’ll look back on and cherish.”

Windes, 23, went on to play baseball at Long Beach City College until having to give up the sport because of injuries. He’s on his own working as a business analyst for a transportation company. He lives in Long Beach and is looking forward to St. John Bosco playing De La Salle again on Saturday at Cerritos College.

Windes said he watched on TV in his apartment with friends when St. John Bosco knocked off Santa Ana Mater Dei two weeks ago. “I almost got a noise complaint,” he said.

This time, he plans to show up at Cerritos College. “I will be there and rooting them on,” he said.