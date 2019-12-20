Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Corona Centennial topples No. 2 Santa Ana Mater Dei in Las Vegas

IMG_1241.jpeg
Corona Centennial coach Josh Giles talks to his team during a timeout. The Huskies upset No. 2-ranked Santa Ana Mater Dei on Friday night in Las Vegas.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Dec. 20, 2019
5:49 PM
Corona Centennial lost three starters this season when they decided to transfer. No problem. Coach Josh Giles found others willing to step forward and take advantage of the opportunity to show what they can do.

On Friday night, the Huskies (9-2) served notice that they are a team to reckon with by handing No. 2-ranked Santa Ana Mater Dei its first defeat, 63-53, in the semifinals of the Platinum division at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.

Paris Dawson, the guard who stayed, finished with 24 points. Freshman guard Jared McCain added 14 points. Centennial’s only losses are to unbeaten Harvard-Westlake and Sacramento Sheldon.

Mater Dei (8-1) received 14 points from Devin Askew.

Windward (11-2), playing without sophomore standouts Kijani Wright and Dylan Andrews, defeated Venice 68-51. Devin Tillis had 17 points and Brandon Richard scored 15 points.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
