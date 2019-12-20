Corona Centennial topples No. 2 Santa Ana Mater Dei in Las Vegas

Corona Centennial lost three starters this season when they decided to transfer. No problem. Coach Josh Giles found others willing to step forward and take advantage of the opportunity to show what they can do.

On Friday night, the Huskies (9-2) served notice that they are a team to reckon with by handing No. 2-ranked Santa Ana Mater Dei its first defeat, 63-53, in the semifinals of the Platinum division at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.

Paris Dawson, the guard who stayed, finished with 24 points. Freshman guard Jared McCain added 14 points. Centennial’s only losses are to unbeaten Harvard-Westlake and Sacramento Sheldon.

Mater Dei (8-1) received 14 points from Devin Askew.

Windward (11-2), playing without sophomore standouts Kijani Wright and Dylan Andrews, defeated Venice 68-51. Devin Tillis had 17 points and Brandon Richard scored 15 points.