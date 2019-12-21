Corona Centennial, King-Drew win basketball tournament titles

Two of the surprise basketball teams in the opening month of the season have been Corona Centennial (10-2) and King-Drew (11-1), with each winning tournament championships on Saturday.

In Las Vegas, Centennial won the toughest division of the Tarkanian Classic, taking the Platinum title with four consecutive victories culminating with a 71-55 win over Las Vegas Bishop Gorman.

Tournament MVP Paris Dawson scored 27 points.

Kiss from mom and MVP trophy. Paris Dawson of Corona Centennial. pic.twitter.com/SBoEY7ulaU — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 22, 2019

Freshman Jared McCain added 12 points. In the third-place game, Santa Ana Mater Dei was beaten in double overtime by Sacramento Sheldon 70-62. Devin Askew had 19 points for Mater Dei.

King-Drew won the Serra tournament championship with a 75-50 win over View Park Prep. Tournament MVP Fidelis Okereke had 22 points.

King-Drew wins Serra tournament. 11-1 start. Fidelis Okereke MVP. pic.twitter.com/2QTzTRjUHn — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 22, 2019

Fairfax finished up in Las Vegas with a 79-77 overtime win over Colorado Overland. Keith Dinwiddie scored 20 points.

El Camino Real defeated Campbell Hall 65-53 despite 24 points from Kyle Beedon.

Heritage Christian defeated Crossroads 70-58. Skyy Clark had 28 points and Max Allen 23.



Santa Margarita received 21 points from JP Tijanich in a 55-46 win over San Gabriel Academy.

Renaissance won its seventh in a row with a 59-47 win over Santa Monica.

Chaminade was beaten by Ohio St. Vincent-St. Mary 79-71. Kenneth Simpson led Chaminade with 31 points.

Clark Slajchert scored 34 points in Oak Park’s 75-56 win over Santa Barbara.

Rolling Hills Prep (10-0) defeated Venice 75-22. Troy Murphy Jr. scored 25 points and Benny Gealer 21.

Richmond Salesian defeated Crespi 57-42.

Beverly Hills defeated Palisades 80-61.

Sierra Canyon stayed unbeaten with a 66-55 win over Virginia John Marshall. BJ Boston scored 31` points and Harold Yu contribued 13 rebounds.

KJ Bradley scored 28 points but Crenshaw lost to Village Christian 59-55.

In girls’ basketball, Windward and Sierra Canyon each lost in tournament finals. Windward was beaten in the Nike TOC 43-40 by Maryland Elizabeth Seton. Sierra Canyon lost to La Jolla Country Day 44-43.