Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Sierra Canyon is No. 1 seed for Southern Section Open Division boys’ and girls’ playoffs

Sierra Canyon boys’ basketball coach Andre Chevalier guided the Trailblazers to the No. 1 seed for the Southern Section Open Division playoffs.
Sierra Canyon boys’ basketball coach Andre Chevalier guided the Trailblazers to the No. 1 seed for the Southern Section Open Division playoffs.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Feb. 9, 2020
12:49 PM
Share

Chatsworth Sierra Canyon has received the No. 1 seed for the Southern Section Open Division basketball boys’ and girls’ playoffs, it was announced Sunday. Both are defending state champions who established themselves as the teams to beat in the regular season. But there will be strong competition to determine who emerges as No. 1 when championship games are played Feb. 28 at the Pyramid in Long Beach.

For boys, the Open Division seedings are No. 1 Sierra Canyon, No. 2 Corona Centennial, No. 3 Temecula Rancho Christian, No. 4 Etiwanda, No. 5 Long Beach St. Anthony, No. 6 Studio City Harvard-Westlake, No. 7 Santa Ana Mater Dei and No. 8 Bellflower St. John Bosco.

For girls, the seedings are No. 1 Sierra Canyon, No. 2 L.A. Windward, No. 3 Long Beach Poly, No. 4 Mater Dei, No. 5 Etiwanda, No. 6 Fullerton Rosary, No. 7 Corona Centennial, No. 8 Lynwood.

To reach the final, teams have to compete in pool play in two four-team brackets, with the champions of each pool advancing to the final.

Advertisement

The Sierra Canyon boys’ team, led by McDonald’s All-American BJ Boston and Ziaire Williams, opens pool play Friday against Bellflower St. John Bosco at Cal State Northridge. Also in the pool is Etiwanda, which will host St. Anthony. The other pool has Mater Dei at Corona Centennial and Harvard-Westlake at Rancho Christian. Pool games continue Feb. 18 and 21.

Sierra Canyon’s girls’ team, led by Texas-bound Ashley Chevalier and Duke-bound Vanessa DeJesus, opens Saturday at home against Lynwood.

One of the toughest divisions is the boys’ 2-AA. It’s loaded with teams that easily could be placed in Division 1. There are 14 league champions in the division. Santa Clarita Christian is seeded No. 1 and North Hills Heritage Christian is No. 2.

Windward’s boys’ team is seeded No. 1 in Division 1 and opens Wednesday at home against Los Angeles Loyola.

Advertisement

Several teams that were ranked in the coaches’ polls failed to draw at-large berths because there were none available in their divisions. Anaheim Servite (17-10) finished fourth in the Trinity League but couldn’t get into Division 3-AA.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement