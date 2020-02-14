Girls’ basketball: City playoff results and updated schedule

CITY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Palisades 45, Taft 19
Granada Hills 45, Narbonne 29
Los Angeles Hamilton 59, Crenshaw 55
El Camino Real 64, Legacy 49
Consolation semifinals. Tuesday, 7 p.m. at higher seeds
#8 Taft at #5 Narbonne
#7 Legacy at #6 Crenshaw
Championship semifinals, Feb. 22, 3 and 4:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College
#4 Granada Hills vs. #1 Palisades
#3 Los Angeles Hamilton vs. #2 El Camino Real
Notes: Third-place and fifth-place games, Feb 25, 7 p.m. at higher seed. Championship, Feb. 29, 5 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.
DIVISION I
First round, Thursday
Westchester 98, Sylmar 25
Cleveland 40, Venice 32
King/Drew 60, Arleta 44
Garfield 62, San Fernando 47
Eagle Rock 49, Fairfax 13
Van Nuys 65, Dorsey 37
Carson 78, North Hollywood 39
Birmingham 67, Los Angeles Roosevelt 22
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#8 Cleveland at #1 Westchester
#5 King/Drew at #4 Garfield
#6 Van Nuys at #3 Eagle Rock
#7 Carson at #2 Birmingham
Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 21, 6:30 and 8 p.m. at Birmingham. Championship, Feb. 29, 1 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.
DIVISION II
Second round, Thursday
Los Angeles Marshall 51, Sotomayor 42
Torres 46, Harbor Teacher 28
Bell 49, Los Angeles Wilson 44
West Adams 49, Sun Valley Poly 44
Hollywood 42, South Gate 36
Los Angeles CES 77, Chatsworth 37
Bravo 41, Lincoln 32
Granada Hills Kennedy 73, Jefferson 44
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#9 Torres at #1 Los Angeles Marshall
#13 West Adams at #5 Bell
#14 Hollywood at #6 Los Angeles CES
#7 Bravo at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy
Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 22 at Palisades (times TBA). Championship, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION III
Second round, Thursday
Central City Value 49, Aspire Ollin 4
Academia Avance 31, Triumph 25
Contreras 48, Lakeview 39
Stern 41, Grant 28
South East 56, Wilmington Banning 43
Washington 35, Mendez 24
Port of Los Angeles 40, Collins 34
Marquez 32, Locke 13
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#8 Academia Avance at #1 Central City Value
#12 Contreras at #4 Stern
#11 Washington at #3 South East
#10 Port of Los Angeles at #2 Marquez
Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 27, 5 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION IV
Second round, Thursday
Verdugo Hills 56, Bernstein 15
Fremont 45, Panorama 41
Franklin 54, Huntington Park 36
Chavez 63, Valley Arts/Sciences 41
Animo Watts 47, Orthopaedic 33
Los Angeles Kennedy 50, USC Hybrid 31
Animo De La Hoya 29, Santee 20
Maywood 52, Angelou 21
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#8 Fremont at #1 Verdugo Hills
#5 Franklin at #4 Chavez
#6 Los Angeles Kennedy at #3 Animo Watts
#7 Animo De La Hoya at #2 Maywood
Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.
DIVISION V
Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Monroe 56, USC-Media Arts/Engineering 14
Math/Science 19, Los Angeles Jordan 17
North Valley Military 36, Roybal 29
Fulton 40, Sun Valley Magnet 26
Girls Leadership 43, Larchmont 34
Animo Bunche 25, Rivera 21
Maywood CES 31, New Designs Watts 17
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#8 Math/Science at #1 Monroe
#12 North Valley Military at #4 Fulton
#6 University Prep at #3 Girls Leadership
#7 Animo Bunche at #2 Maywood CES
Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.