Girls’ basketball: City playoff results and updated schedule

CITY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Palisades 45, Taft 19

Advertisement

Granada Hills 45, Narbonne 29

Los Angeles Hamilton 59, Crenshaw 55

El Camino Real 64, Legacy 49

Consolation semifinals. Tuesday, 7 p.m. at higher seeds

Advertisement

#8 Taft at #5 Narbonne

#7 Legacy at #6 Crenshaw

Championship semifinals, Feb. 22, 3 and 4:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College

#4 Granada Hills vs. #1 Palisades

#3 Los Angeles Hamilton vs. #2 El Camino Real

Notes: Third-place and fifth-place games, Feb 25, 7 p.m. at higher seed. Championship, Feb. 29, 5 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.

DIVISION I

First round, Thursday

Advertisement

Westchester 98, Sylmar 25

Cleveland 40, Venice 32

King/Drew 60, Arleta 44

Garfield 62, San Fernando 47

Eagle Rock 49, Fairfax 13

Van Nuys 65, Dorsey 37

Carson 78, North Hollywood 39

Birmingham 67, Los Angeles Roosevelt 22

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Cleveland at #1 Westchester

#5 King/Drew at #4 Garfield

#6 Van Nuys at #3 Eagle Rock

#7 Carson at #2 Birmingham

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 21, 6:30 and 8 p.m. at Birmingham. Championship, Feb. 29, 1 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.

DIVISION II

Second round, Thursday

Los Angeles Marshall 51, Sotomayor 42

Torres 46, Harbor Teacher 28

Bell 49, Los Angeles Wilson 44

West Adams 49, Sun Valley Poly 44

Hollywood 42, South Gate 36

Los Angeles CES 77, Chatsworth 37

Bravo 41, Lincoln 32

Granada Hills Kennedy 73, Jefferson 44

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#9 Torres at #1 Los Angeles Marshall

#13 West Adams at #5 Bell

#14 Hollywood at #6 Los Angeles CES

#7 Bravo at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 22 at Palisades (times TBA). Championship, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION III

Second round, Thursday

Central City Value 49, Aspire Ollin 4

Academia Avance 31, Triumph 25

Contreras 48, Lakeview 39

Stern 41, Grant 28

South East 56, Wilmington Banning 43

Washington 35, Mendez 24

Port of Los Angeles 40, Collins 34

Marquez 32, Locke 13

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Academia Avance at #1 Central City Value

#12 Contreras at #4 Stern

#11 Washington at #3 South East

#10 Port of Los Angeles at #2 Marquez

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 27, 5 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION IV

Second round, Thursday

Verdugo Hills 56, Bernstein 15

Fremont 45, Panorama 41

Franklin 54, Huntington Park 36

Chavez 63, Valley Arts/Sciences 41

Animo Watts 47, Orthopaedic 33

Los Angeles Kennedy 50, USC Hybrid 31

Animo De La Hoya 29, Santee 20

Maywood 52, Angelou 21

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Fremont at #1 Verdugo Hills

#5 Franklin at #4 Chavez

#6 Los Angeles Kennedy at #3 Animo Watts

#7 Animo De La Hoya at #2 Maywood

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.

DIVISION V

Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Monroe 56, USC-Media Arts/Engineering 14

Math/Science 19, Los Angeles Jordan 17

North Valley Military 36, Roybal 29

Fulton 40, Sun Valley Magnet 26

Girls Leadership 43, Larchmont 34

Animo Bunche 25, Rivera 21

Maywood CES 31, New Designs Watts 17

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Math/Science at #1 Monroe

#12 North Valley Military at #4 Fulton

#6 University Prep at #3 Girls Leadership

#7 Animo Bunche at #2 Maywood CES

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.