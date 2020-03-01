Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

The Los Angeles Times’ prep baseball top 25 rankings

Orange Lutheran pitcher Max Rajcic is off to a terrific start for the No. 1 Lancers.
Orange Lutheran pitcher Max Rajcic is off to a terrific start for the No. 1 Lancers.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
March 1, 2020
7:33 AM
Share

Trinity League teams Orange Lutheran and JSerra are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in this week’s prep baseball rankings by the L.A. Times.

Both are unbeaten and have displayed outstanding pitching in the early season.

1. Orange Lutheran (6-0). Christian Rodriguez debuts with a no-hitter. (1)

2. JSerra (7-0). Pitching depth is outstanding. (2)

Advertisement

3. Thousand Oaks (6-0). Scott Ellis is showing he can be an ace. (6)

4. Ayala (7-0). Seven straight wins to start the season. (14)

5. Huntington Beach (4-1). Doubleheader vs. JSerra on Tuesday. (7)

6. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (2-0). Three-game series vs. Crespi. (8)

Advertisement

7. Harvard-Westlake (3-1-1). Three-game series vs. Loyola (3)

8. La Mirada (4-2). 18 strikeouts in 10 innings for Jared Jones. (5)

9. Mission Viejo (5-0). AJ Anzai is nine for 16. (13)

10. Laguna Beach (7-0). Nolan Smith is 13 for 24. (NR)

11. Bonita (6-0). Facing a strong test from San Dimas. (NR)

12. Damien (4-1). Walk-off victories in the early going. (15)

13. Foothill (3-1). Brady Ashworth is 2-0 on the mound. (10)

14. Corona (4-1). Michael Flores is a solid pitcher. (17).

Advertisement

15. Fountain Valley (5-2). Jake Brooks is a left-hander to watch. (NR)

16. Chaminade (5-0). Freshman Ian Duarte and senior Carter Graham are hitting well. (NR)

17. Norco (6-1). Zane O’Donnell is batting .500. (NR)

18. Mira Costa (5-2). Just wait until Kyle Karros heats up. (21)

19. Bishop Amat (4-3). Jacob Vargas has 16 strikeouts in 15 innings. (20)

20. Santa Margarita (2-3). Ace Matt McClure is living up to expectations. (4)

21. Dana Hills (4-3). Dante Jackson has 18 strikeouts in 14 innings. (12)

22. Eastvale Roosevelt (7-1). Sophomore Preston Allen has 12 hits. (NR)

Advertisement

23. El Toro (4-2). Pitcher Paul Skenes has been exceptional. (NR)

24. Rancho Cucamonga (7-1-1). Facing Damien on Monday. (NR)

25. San Pedro (2-1). Looking to develop their pitching depth. (16)

High School Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement