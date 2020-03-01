The Los Angeles Times’ prep baseball top 25 rankings

Trinity League teams Orange Lutheran and JSerra are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in this week’s prep baseball rankings by the L.A. Times.

Both are unbeaten and have displayed outstanding pitching in the early season.

1. Orange Lutheran (6-0). Christian Rodriguez debuts with a no-hitter. (1)

2. JSerra (7-0). Pitching depth is outstanding. (2)

Advertisement

3. Thousand Oaks (6-0). Scott Ellis is showing he can be an ace. (6)

4. Ayala (7-0). Seven straight wins to start the season. (14)

5. Huntington Beach (4-1). Doubleheader vs. JSerra on Tuesday. (7)

6. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (2-0). Three-game series vs. Crespi. (8)

Advertisement

7. Harvard-Westlake (3-1-1). Three-game series vs. Loyola (3)

8. La Mirada (4-2). 18 strikeouts in 10 innings for Jared Jones. (5)

9. Mission Viejo (5-0). AJ Anzai is nine for 16. (13)

10. Laguna Beach (7-0). Nolan Smith is 13 for 24. (NR)

11. Bonita (6-0). Facing a strong test from San Dimas. (NR)

12. Damien (4-1). Walk-off victories in the early going. (15)

13. Foothill (3-1). Brady Ashworth is 2-0 on the mound. (10)

14. Corona (4-1). Michael Flores is a solid pitcher. (17).

Advertisement

15. Fountain Valley (5-2). Jake Brooks is a left-hander to watch. (NR)

16. Chaminade (5-0). Freshman Ian Duarte and senior Carter Graham are hitting well. (NR)

17. Norco (6-1). Zane O’Donnell is batting .500. (NR)

18. Mira Costa (5-2). Just wait until Kyle Karros heats up. (21)

19. Bishop Amat (4-3). Jacob Vargas has 16 strikeouts in 15 innings. (20)

20. Santa Margarita (2-3). Ace Matt McClure is living up to expectations. (4)

21. Dana Hills (4-3). Dante Jackson has 18 strikeouts in 14 innings. (12)

22. Eastvale Roosevelt (7-1). Sophomore Preston Allen has 12 hits. (NR)

Advertisement

23. El Toro (4-2). Pitcher Paul Skenes has been exceptional. (NR)

24. Rancho Cucamonga (7-1-1). Facing Damien on Monday. (NR)

25. San Pedro (2-1). Looking to develop their pitching depth. (16)