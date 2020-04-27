Season Interrupted: Mike Thomas discovers a teaching moment

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Mike Thomas

School: Studio City Harvard-Westlake

Sport: Tennis

Advertisement

Key stats: Doubles player for the No. 1 team in Southern Section Division 1 and probably No. 1 team in the nation.

Fall plans: Will attend Colgate.

On season being canceled while team was ranked No. 1:

“We had six seniors start as freshmen on varsity, grew up as players, becoming especially close as friends, and just to see it taken away in a blink of an eye was frustrating and sad, especially because of our goal this year of being best in the country. The night [the season] got canceled, I called my coach and thanked him and started crying. The emotion came out.”

Advertisement

On his decision to study education at Colgate:

“Last summer I had no plans of getting a job. My dad heard of an opportunity to teach summer school at my old elementary school. Within a day, I fell in love with the idea of teaching. I had 20 kids that were my responsibility from 8 in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoon. I fell in love and that’s what I want to do.”

What he misses most:

“As a tennis player, you spend seven, eight months playing in individual tournaments. The school season is when you get to be part of a team. I miss being part of a team.”

Creative things he’s doing with his free time:

“I’ve been around my brothers a lot. I’ve been adopting their habits. One is designing clothes. I’ve tried to mimic that and I’m reading more. It’s very rewarding.”

Advertisement

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.