Season Interrupted: Andre Henry satisfied with proving doubters wrong

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Andre Henry.

School: La Canada St. Francis.

Sport: Basketball

Advertisement

Key stats: Led his team to the state Division II championship game, averaging 24.7 points and 11.3 rebounds.

Summer plans: Find a gym that’s open to work out.

Fall plans: Will attend UC Irvine.

Advertisement

How traumatic was it for you when coach Todd Wolfson informed the team that you would not be boarding the bus to Sacramento to play for a state championship?

“It was probably the worst news I’ve heard in a long time. We had a week to get ready. We were ready to leave at 12 o’clock. Coach calls us in at 11:45. We all head to the team room. We already knew something was up. You could tell he had been crying. The last person walks in. Hey guys, we won’t be headed to Sacramento because of the coronavirus. At first everyone was speechless and shocked. As he kept on talking, everyone started breaking down.”

How has the sports stoppage changed you?

“It made me grateful for what I have because anything and everything can be taken away any second. I’m just trying to live and enjoy every day I can even when nothing is going right. You still have to find ways to enjoy life.”

Advertisement

What was the highlight of high school basketball?

“Just my senior year. It was just amazing. The way we were doubted by everyone and came out on top was amazing to watch and so much fun to be part of.”

With your free time, what new things have you discovered?

Advertisement

“I went on my first hike. That was cool. But once basketball is taken away from you, there’s not much to do. I’m used to being in the gym.”

What are you missing most without sports?

“Definitely playing in front of people. I always loved feeding off the crowd’s energy, the cheering, the different chants. I miss playing in front of sold-out gyms.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.