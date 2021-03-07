Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

His first name is Indiana, and he’s a quarterback, not a shooting guard

Indiana Wijay poses for a photo.
Chaminade quarterback Indiana Wijay’s first name was inspired by his mother’s home state and his dad’s first name.
(Indiana Wijay)
By Eric Sondheimer 
Parents always want their children to stand out, and a good, memorable first name certainly doesn’t hurt.

Sophomore quarterback Indiana Wijay of Chaminade passed for two long touchdowns in his varsity debut for the Eagles on Saturday night during a scrimmage against Paraclete. It didn’t take long for people to start asking, “Where does the first name ‘Indiana’ come from?”

The 6-foot-4 Wijay says his parents chose the name because his mother, who likes basketball, is from Indiana and his father is named Indy.

“It came full circle,” Wijay said. “They also wanted me to be a shooting guard.”

So no Indiana Jones connections?

“I love the movies,” he said. “Harrison Ford is a great actor.”

Wijay, 16, played quarterback as a freshman at Alemany before transferring to Chaminade in the second semester of his freshman year. The quarterback position at Chaminade opened up when starter Jaylen Henderson decided not to play so he could prepare for college at Fresno State. Another sophomore, Jake Macias, is competing with Wijay.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

