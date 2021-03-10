City Section football season will begin April 9

The Los Angeles City Section announced Wednesday that the high school football season for Los Angeles Unified School District teams will begin with games April 9, followed by games April 16, 23 and 30.

Leagues will be responsible for coordinating schedules.

The City Section cross-country and water polo seasons have been extended to April 3. The City Section cross-country championships have been canceled because of Los Angeles County public health rules that don’t allow more than two teams in a single competition.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Girls’ volleyball has been moved to the spring sports calendar. Schools will be offering boys’ and girls’ volleyball outdoors.