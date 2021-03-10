Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

City Section football season will begin April 9

Banning football players break through a banner as they run on to the field.
Banning football players take the field before playing Birmingham in the City Section Open Division championship game Nov. 29, 2019.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
The Los Angeles City Section announced Wednesday that the high school football season for Los Angeles Unified School District teams will begin with games April 9, followed by games April 16, 23 and 30.

Leagues will be responsible for coordinating schedules.

The City Section cross-country and water polo seasons have been extended to April 3. The City Section cross-country championships have been canceled because of Los Angeles County public health rules that don’t allow more than two teams in a single competition.

Girls’ volleyball has been moved to the spring sports calendar. Schools will be offering boys’ and girls’ volleyball outdoors.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

