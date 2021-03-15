JSerra is No. 1 in Times’ preseason top 25 prep baseball rankings

A look a The Times’ preseason top 25 prep baseball rankings compiled by Eric Sondheimer. The season begins on Friday.

1. JSERRA: Four UCLA commits lead the pitching staff.

2. YUCAIPA: Nine NCAA Division I commits for neighborhood team.

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN: Hitting is the Lancers’ strength.

Advertisement

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE: Talented pitching staff led by Christian Becerra.

5. AYALA: Nine returning starters for Bulldogs.

6. SANTA MARGARITA: Beware of pitcher/shortstop Trent Caraway.

7. THOUSAND OAKS: Fantastic trio of Charlie Saum, Roc Riggio, Max Muncy.

Advertisement

8. HUNTINGTON BEACH: Oilers always come up with top hitters.

9. DAMIEN: OF Matty Clark is the player to watch.

10. WEST RANCH: Solid pitching staff.

Advertisement

11. BIRMINGHAM:City champs are ready to roll.

12. SERVITE: Chris Grothues leads talented pitching staff.

12. LA MIRADA: The Matadores have lots of returnees.

13. SIERRA CANYON. Tom Meusborn joins the coaching staff.

Advertisement

14. CAPISTRANO VALLEY: Max McGwire has some pop with his bat.

15. NEWBURY PARK: Sophomore pitcher Cole Miller is highly regarded.

16. MISSION VIEJO: Will Burns is a top shortstop.

17. CHAMINADE: Watch out for OF Ian Duarte.

Advertisement

18. CORONA: Andrew Walters is player to watch.

19. KING: Opens against Orange Lutheran in night game.

20. GLENDORA: Braydon Wooldridge can hit.

21. ETIWANDA: Sophomore INF Austen Roellig is Arizona commit.

Advertisement

22. SO NOTRE DAME: Pitcher Jack Snyder is healthy and ready.

23. DANA HILLS: Beware of the pitching staff.

24. BISHOP AMAT: Tyler White leads veteran team.

25. SAN DIMAS: Freshman Kasen Khansarinia is UCLA commit.