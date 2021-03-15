JSerra is No. 1 in Times’ preseason top 25 prep baseball rankings
A look a The Times’ preseason top 25 prep baseball rankings compiled by Eric Sondheimer. The season begins on Friday.
1. JSERRA: Four UCLA commits lead the pitching staff.
2. YUCAIPA: Nine NCAA Division I commits for neighborhood team.
3. ORANGE LUTHERAN: Hitting is the Lancers’ strength.
4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE: Talented pitching staff led by Christian Becerra.
5. AYALA: Nine returning starters for Bulldogs.
6. SANTA MARGARITA: Beware of pitcher/shortstop Trent Caraway.
7. THOUSAND OAKS: Fantastic trio of Charlie Saum, Roc Riggio, Max Muncy.
8. HUNTINGTON BEACH: Oilers always come up with top hitters.
9. DAMIEN: OF Matty Clark is the player to watch.
10. WEST RANCH: Solid pitching staff.
Pitcher Gage Jump, shortstop Cody Schrier lead highly regarded JSerra baseball team, the best in the Southland to start the season.
11. BIRMINGHAM:City champs are ready to roll.
12. SERVITE: Chris Grothues leads talented pitching staff.
12. LA MIRADA: The Matadores have lots of returnees.
13. SIERRA CANYON. Tom Meusborn joins the coaching staff.
14. CAPISTRANO VALLEY: Max McGwire has some pop with his bat.
15. NEWBURY PARK: Sophomore pitcher Cole Miller is highly regarded.
16. MISSION VIEJO: Will Burns is a top shortstop.
17. CHAMINADE: Watch out for OF Ian Duarte.
18. CORONA: Andrew Walters is player to watch.
19. KING: Opens against Orange Lutheran in night game.
20. GLENDORA: Braydon Wooldridge can hit.
21. ETIWANDA: Sophomore INF Austen Roellig is Arizona commit.
22. SO NOTRE DAME: Pitcher Jack Snyder is healthy and ready.
23. DANA HILLS: Beware of the pitching staff.
24. BISHOP AMAT: Tyler White leads veteran team.
25. SAN DIMAS: Freshman Kasen Khansarinia is UCLA commit.
