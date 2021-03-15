Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

JSerra is No. 1 in Times’ preseason top 25 prep baseball rankings

Junior Cody Schrier of JSerra, a UCLA commit, takes over as the starting shortstop after being a second baseman.
Senior shortstop Cody Schrier of JSerra is ready for his best season yet.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look a The Times’ preseason top 25 prep baseball rankings compiled by Eric Sondheimer. The season begins on Friday.

1. JSERRA: Four UCLA commits lead the pitching staff.

2. YUCAIPA: Nine NCAA Division I commits for neighborhood team.

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN: Hitting is the Lancers’ strength.

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE: Talented pitching staff led by Christian Becerra.

5. AYALA: Nine returning starters for Bulldogs.

6. SANTA MARGARITA: Beware of pitcher/shortstop Trent Caraway.

7. THOUSAND OAKS: Fantastic trio of Charlie Saum, Roc Riggio, Max Muncy.

8. HUNTINGTON BEACH: Oilers always come up with top hitters.

9. DAMIEN: OF Matty Clark is the player to watch.

10. WEST RANCH: Solid pitching staff.

11. BIRMINGHAM:City champs are ready to roll.

12. SERVITE: Chris Grothues leads talented pitching staff.

12. LA MIRADA: The Matadores have lots of returnees.

13. SIERRA CANYON. Tom Meusborn joins the coaching staff.

14. CAPISTRANO VALLEY: Max McGwire has some pop with his bat.

15. NEWBURY PARK: Sophomore pitcher Cole Miller is highly regarded.

16. MISSION VIEJO: Will Burns is a top shortstop.

17. CHAMINADE: Watch out for OF Ian Duarte.

18. CORONA: Andrew Walters is player to watch.

19. KING: Opens against Orange Lutheran in night game.

20. GLENDORA: Braydon Wooldridge can hit.

21. ETIWANDA: Sophomore INF Austen Roellig is Arizona commit.

22. SO NOTRE DAME: Pitcher Jack Snyder is healthy and ready.

23. DANA HILLS: Beware of the pitching staff.

24. BISHOP AMAT: Tyler White leads veteran team.

25. SAN DIMAS: Freshman Kasen Khansarinia is UCLA commit.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

