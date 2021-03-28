Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

The Times’ Southern California high school football rankings

St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson scrambles for yardage against Servite.
St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson scrambles for yardage against Servite during a 38-28 victory on Friday night.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Last Week | Next Game (last week’s rank)

1. MATER DEI (2-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 49-7 | at Servite (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday (1)

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0) def. Servite, 38-28 | vs. JSerra, Saturday (2)

3. SERVITE (2-1) lost to St. John Bosco, 38-28 | vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday (3)

4. SIERRA CANYON (2-1) def. Oaks Christian, 42-0 | at Bakersfield Garces, Saturday (4)

5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0) def. Corona Santiago, 63-6 | at Norco, Saturday (5)

6. LONG BEACH POLY (2-0) idle | vs. Compton, Thursday (7)

7. GARDENA SERRA (2-1) def. Cathedral, 15-14 | at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Thursday (8)

8. SAN CLEMENTE (2-0) def. Aliso Niguel, 41-7 | at San Juan Hills, Friday (9)

9. LOS ALAMITOS (3-0) def, Edison, 27-20 | at Huntington Beach, Friday (12)

10. LOYOLA (1-0) def. St. Bernard, 28-24 | vs. St. Francis, Saturday (10)

11. ALEMANY (2-0) def. Bishop Amat, 47-35 | vs. Cathedral, Saturday (13)

12 VALENCIA (2-0) def. Canyon Country Canyon, 73-3 | vs. Hart, Thursday (14)

13. MISSION VIEJO (2-0) def. Upland, 38-14 | vs. Tesoro, Friday (15)

14. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1) def. JSerra, 42-0 | at Orange Lutheran (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday (16)

15. MURRIETA VALLEY (2-0) def. Great Oak, 53-35 | vs. Murrieta Mesa, Friday (17)

16. BISHOP AMAT (1-1) lost to Alemany 47-35 | at Chaminade, Saturday (11)

17. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-1) lost to Sierra Canyon, 42-0 | vs. Upland, Friday (6)

18. CORONA DEL MAR (2-1) def. Huntington Beach, 49-6 | at Newport Harbor, Friday (18)

19. PARACLETE (2-1) def. Monrovia, 52-13 |at Damien, Thursday (19)

20. SAN JUAN HILLS (2-0) def. Capistrano Valley, 52-41 | vs. San Clemente, Friday (20)

21. ORANGE (3-0) def. Estancia, 59-6 | vs. Costa Mesa (at El Modena), Thursday (25)

22. EDISON (2-1) lost to Los Alamitos, 27-20 | at Fountain Valley (at Ocean View), Friday (21)

23. CRESPI (2-0) def. Westlake 35-21 | vs. St. Paul, Saturday (NR)

24. OXNARD PACIFICA (2-0) | def. Channel Islands, 46-7 | at Ventura, Saturday (NR)

25. WARREN (2-0) def. Mayfair 40-20 | at Paramount, Friday (NR)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

