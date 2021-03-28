The Times’ Southern California high school football rankings
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Last Week | Next Game (last week’s rank)
1. MATER DEI (2-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 49-7 | at Servite (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday (1)
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0) def. Servite, 38-28 | vs. JSerra, Saturday (2)
3. SERVITE (2-1) lost to St. John Bosco, 38-28 | vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday (3)
4. SIERRA CANYON (2-1) def. Oaks Christian, 42-0 | at Bakersfield Garces, Saturday (4)
5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0) def. Corona Santiago, 63-6 | at Norco, Saturday (5)
6. LONG BEACH POLY (2-0) idle | vs. Compton, Thursday (7)
7. GARDENA SERRA (2-1) def. Cathedral, 15-14 | at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Thursday (8)
8. SAN CLEMENTE (2-0) def. Aliso Niguel, 41-7 | at San Juan Hills, Friday (9)
9. LOS ALAMITOS (3-0) def, Edison, 27-20 | at Huntington Beach, Friday (12)
10. LOYOLA (1-0) def. St. Bernard, 28-24 | vs. St. Francis, Saturday (10)
11. ALEMANY (2-0) def. Bishop Amat, 47-35 | vs. Cathedral, Saturday (13)
12 VALENCIA (2-0) def. Canyon Country Canyon, 73-3 | vs. Hart, Thursday (14)
13. MISSION VIEJO (2-0) def. Upland, 38-14 | vs. Tesoro, Friday (15)
14. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1) def. JSerra, 42-0 | at Orange Lutheran (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday (16)
15. MURRIETA VALLEY (2-0) def. Great Oak, 53-35 | vs. Murrieta Mesa, Friday (17)
16. BISHOP AMAT (1-1) lost to Alemany 47-35 | at Chaminade, Saturday (11)
17. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-1) lost to Sierra Canyon, 42-0 | vs. Upland, Friday (6)
18. CORONA DEL MAR (2-1) def. Huntington Beach, 49-6 | at Newport Harbor, Friday (18)
19. PARACLETE (2-1) def. Monrovia, 52-13 |at Damien, Thursday (19)
20. SAN JUAN HILLS (2-0) def. Capistrano Valley, 52-41 | vs. San Clemente, Friday (20)
21. ORANGE (3-0) def. Estancia, 59-6 | vs. Costa Mesa (at El Modena), Thursday (25)
22. EDISON (2-1) lost to Los Alamitos, 27-20 | at Fountain Valley (at Ocean View), Friday (21)
23. CRESPI (2-0) def. Westlake 35-21 | vs. St. Paul, Saturday (NR)
24. OXNARD PACIFICA (2-0) | def. Channel Islands, 46-7 | at Ventura, Saturday (NR)
25. WARREN (2-0) def. Mayfair 40-20 | at Paramount, Friday (NR)
