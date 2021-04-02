How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared on Friday night:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game
1. MATER DEI (2-0) at Servite (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday | vs. Santa Margarita (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0) vs. JSerra, Saturday | vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday
3. SERVITE (2-1) vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday | at JSerra, Friday
4. SIERRA CANYON (2-1) at Bakersfield Garces, Saturday | at Upland, Friday
5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0) at Norco, Saturday | vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday
6. LONG BEACH POLY (3-0) def. Compton, 45-0 (Thursday) | at Long Beach Jordan, Friday
7. GARDENA SERRA (3-1) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 29-14 (Thursday) | at Bishop Amat, Friday
8. SAN CLEMENTE (3-0) def. San Juan Hills, 35-7 | at El Toro, Friday
9. LOS ALAMITOS (4-0) def. Huntington Beach, 63-14 | at Fountain Valley (at Huntington Beach), Thursday
10. LOYOLA (1-0) vs. St. Francis, Saturday | at St. Paul, Friday
11. ALEMANY (2-0) vs. Cathedral, Saturday | vs. Chaminade, Friday
12. VALENCIA (3-0) def. Hart, 25-7 (Thursday) | at Golden Valley (at Canyon Country Canyon), Friday
13. MISSION VIEJO (3-0) def. Tesoro, 44-13 | vs. San Juan Hills, Friday
14. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1) idle | at Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday
15. MURRIETA VALLEY (3-0) def. Murrieta Mesa, 63-35 | vs. Vista Murrieta, Friday
16. BISHOP AMAT (1-1) at Chaminade, Saturday |vs. Gardena Serra, Friday
17. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-1) vs. Upland, Saturday | at Calabasas, April 10
18. CORONA DEL MAR (3-1) def. Newport Harbor, 10-7 | at Edison (at Huntington Beach), Friday
19. PARACLETE (2-2) lost to Damien, 21-10 (Thursday) | vs. Bakersfield Garces (at Antelope Valley College), Friday
20. SAN JUAN HILLS (2-1) lost to San Clemente, 35-7 | at Mission Viejo, Friday
Elijah Brown, just the fourth freshman ever to start at quarterback at Santa Ana Mater Dei, shows a maturity beyond his years.
21. ORANGE (4-0) def. Millikan, 73-20 (Thursday) | at St. Anthony (at Clark Field), Friday
22. EDISON (3-1) def. Fountain Valley, 40-0 | vs. Corona del Mar (at Huntington Beach), Friday
23. CRESPI (2-0) vs. St. Paul, Saturday |at St. Francis, April 10
24. OXNARD PACIFICA (2-0) at Ventura, Saturday | vs. Rio Mesa, Friday
25. WARREN (3-0) def. Paramount, 35-6 | vs. Gahr, Friday
