Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

Corona del Mar quarterback David Rasor throws a pass.
Corona del Mar quarterback David Rasor throws a pass in a 10-7 victory over rival Newport Harbor on Friday night.
(Scott Smeltzer / Daily Pilot )
By Times staff
Share

A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared on Friday night:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game

1. MATER DEI (2-0) at Servite (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday | vs. Santa Margarita (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0) vs. JSerra, Saturday | vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday

Advertisement

3. SERVITE (2-1) vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday | at JSerra, Friday

4. SIERRA CANYON (2-1) at Bakersfield Garces, Saturday | at Upland, Friday

5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0) at Norco, Saturday | vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday

6. LONG BEACH POLY (3-0) def. Compton, 45-0 (Thursday) | at Long Beach Jordan, Friday

Advertisement

7. GARDENA SERRA (3-1) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 29-14 (Thursday) | at Bishop Amat, Friday

8. SAN CLEMENTE (3-0) def. San Juan Hills, 35-7 | at El Toro, Friday

9. LOS ALAMITOS (4-0) def. Huntington Beach, 63-14 | at Fountain Valley (at Huntington Beach), Thursday

10. LOYOLA (1-0) vs. St. Francis, Saturday | at St. Paul, Friday

Advertisement

11. ALEMANY (2-0) vs. Cathedral, Saturday | vs. Chaminade, Friday

12. VALENCIA (3-0) def. Hart, 25-7 (Thursday) | at Golden Valley (at Canyon Country Canyon), Friday

13. MISSION VIEJO (3-0) def. Tesoro, 44-13 | vs. San Juan Hills, Friday

Advertisement

14. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1) idle | at Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

15. MURRIETA VALLEY (3-0) def. Murrieta Mesa, 63-35 | vs. Vista Murrieta, Friday

16. BISHOP AMAT (1-1) at Chaminade, Saturday |vs. Gardena Serra, Friday

17. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-1) vs. Upland, Saturday | at Calabasas, April 10

Advertisement

18. CORONA DEL MAR (3-1) def. Newport Harbor, 10-7 | at Edison (at Huntington Beach), Friday

19. PARACLETE (2-2) lost to Damien, 21-10 (Thursday) | vs. Bakersfield Garces (at Antelope Valley College), Friday

20. SAN JUAN HILLS (2-1) lost to San Clemente, 35-7 | at Mission Viejo, Friday

High School Sports

Mater Dei’s Elijah Brown is trying to ‘stand on his own two’

Elijah Brown poses for a photo after a game.

High School Sports

Mater Dei’s Elijah Brown is trying to ‘stand on his own two’

Elijah Brown, just the fourth freshman ever to start at quarterback at Santa Ana Mater Dei, shows a maturity beyond his years.

Advertisement

21. ORANGE (4-0) def. Millikan, 73-20 (Thursday) | at St. Anthony (at Clark Field), Friday

22. EDISON (3-1) def. Fountain Valley, 40-0 | vs. Corona del Mar (at Huntington Beach), Friday

23. CRESPI (2-0) vs. St. Paul, Saturday |at St. Francis, April 10

24. OXNARD PACIFICA (2-0) at Ventura, Saturday | vs. Rio Mesa, Friday

Advertisement

25. WARREN (3-0) def. Paramount, 35-6 | vs. Gahr, Friday

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement