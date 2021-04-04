No. 1 Thousand Oaks takes on former No. 1 Notre Dame in baseball

It’s test time for the unbeaten Thousand Oaks High baseball team.

The Lancers are 7-0 and No. 1 in this week’s rankings by The Times. But they have yet to play a top-25 team.

Now comes Tuesday’s showdown at No. 4 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (6-2), last week’s No. 1 team.

Thousand Oaks’ batting order is among the best in the region, led by the trio of Roc Riggio, Max Muncy and Charlie Saum.

Advertisement

Softball showdown: Los Alamitos (6-0), ranked No. 1 in Southern Section Division 1, hosts Chino Hills on Wednesday.

Basketball moving forward: Santa Ana Mater Dei finally launched its boys’ basketball season last week and beat Huntington Beach Marina and La Habra Sonora. Corona Centennial (1-0) has a big game at Torrey Pines (6-0) on Friday.

Penalties galore: The flags were flying Saturday night during Mater Dei’s 24-17 victory over Anaheim Servite in football.

Advertisement

Mater Dei was called for 22 penalties and 201 yards. Servite was called for eight penalties and 102 yards. Servite receiver Tetairoa McMillan drew six pass-interference penalties while catching six passes for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Linebacker David Bailey made his season debut for Mater Dei, recording 10 tackles, including four sacks.

City Section debuts: Lots of City Section sports are expected to play their first games since the shutdown last March.

Advertisement

A four-game football season begins Friday. Baseball, softball and soccer teams also will have their first contests.

Since teams are primarily from the Los Angeles Unified School District, athletes who participate are required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. Parents are allowed to attend games. LAUSD teams are allowed to play only other LAUSD teams.