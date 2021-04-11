The Times’ high school baseball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:
Rank SCHOOL (W-L) Comment (last week’s rank)
1. THOUSAND OAKS (8-0) Junior Dylan Jackson is hitting .478 (1)
2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (9-1) Won JSerra tournament (2)
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (7-3) 5-0 record at O’Malley Field (3)
4. WEST RANCH (7-0) Ace Scott Bauman is 3-0 (5)
5. DANA HILLS (11-1) Pitching depth has been key (9)
6. AYALA (7-1) Junior Troy McCain has six doubles (8)
7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (6-3) Mission League play begins (4)
8. FOOTHILL (7-2) Luke Sampson has 12 hits (NR)
9. SERVITE (6-3) Roman Martin hit two home runs vs. Aliso Niguel (7)
10. SIMI VALLEY (7-0) League play begins vs. Camarillo (10)
11. SIERRA CANYON (5-2) Knocked off JSerra (11)
12. ROYAL (9-0) Trevor Hansen has 0.00 ERA in 20 innings (NR)
13. YUCAIPA (8-3) Wyatt Doty struck out 13 in six innings (12)
14. SANTA MARGARITA (7-2) Eagles won four games (17)
15. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (7-1) Next up is Corona on Monday (14)
16. DAMIEN (6-2) Kaden Moeller had big week (16)
17. CHAMINADE (6-3) Freshman Miles Ghossein continues to hit well (15)
18. VILLA PARK (7-3) Sophomore Gavin Grahovac has 16 hits (19)
19. PALOS VERDES (7-0) Pitcher Ryan Anderson is coming through (NR)
20. ETIWANDA (6-3) Abraham Zapata has 14 RBIs (13)
21. GLENDORA (5-2) Big game vs. Bonita on Wednesday (20)
22. KING (7-2) Evan Yates has 11 hits, 12 RBIs (21)
23. HART (7-1) Foothill League play begins this week (23)
24. LONG BEACH POLY (9-1) Sophomore Lucas Scott is hitting .417 (NR)
25. HUNTINGTON BEACH (7-2) Caden Aoki starting to deliver (NR)
