High School Sports

The Times’ high school baseball rankings

Baseball equipment in a dugout.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:

Rank SCHOOL (W-L) Comment (last week’s rank)

1. THOUSAND OAKS (8-0) Junior Dylan Jackson is hitting .478 (1)

2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (9-1) Won JSerra tournament (2)

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (7-3) 5-0 record at O’Malley Field (3)

4. WEST RANCH (7-0) Ace Scott Bauman is 3-0 (5)

5. DANA HILLS (11-1) Pitching depth has been key (9)

6. AYALA (7-1) Junior Troy McCain has six doubles (8)

7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (6-3) Mission League play begins (4)

8. FOOTHILL (7-2) Luke Sampson has 12 hits (NR)

9. SERVITE (6-3) Roman Martin hit two home runs vs. Aliso Niguel (7)

10. SIMI VALLEY (7-0) League play begins vs. Camarillo (10)

11. SIERRA CANYON (5-2) Knocked off JSerra (11)

12. ROYAL (9-0) Trevor Hansen has 0.00 ERA in 20 innings (NR)

13. YUCAIPA (8-3) Wyatt Doty struck out 13 in six innings (12)

14. SANTA MARGARITA (7-2) Eagles won four games (17)

15. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (7-1) Next up is Corona on Monday (14)

16. DAMIEN (6-2) Kaden Moeller had big week (16)

17. CHAMINADE (6-3) Freshman Miles Ghossein continues to hit well (15)

18. VILLA PARK (7-3) Sophomore Gavin Grahovac has 16 hits (19)

19. PALOS VERDES (7-0) Pitcher Ryan Anderson is coming through (NR)

20. ETIWANDA (6-3) Abraham Zapata has 14 RBIs (13)

Roundup: Chaminade’s Patrick Ize-Iyamu runs state-best 10.56 for 100 meters

Junior Patrick Ize-Iyamu of Chaminade ran the state's fastest 100 meters this season and a personal best of 10.56 at the Simi Valley Invitational.

Junior sprinter Patrick Ize-Iyamu of Chaminade turns on the speed at Simi Valley Invitational.

21. GLENDORA (5-2) Big game vs. Bonita on Wednesday (20)

22. KING (7-2) Evan Yates has 11 hits, 12 RBIs (21)

23. HART (7-1) Foothill League play begins this week (23)

24. LONG BEACH POLY (9-1) Sophomore Lucas Scott is hitting .417 (NR)

25. HUNTINGTON BEACH (7-2) Caden Aoki starting to deliver (NR)

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

