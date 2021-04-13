High school softball: Monday’s results
SOFTBALL
Monday’s results
Aquinas 20, Arrowhead Christian 0
Ayala 6, Claremont 3
Bethel Christian 17, Cornerstone Christian 7
Birmingham 13, Fairfax 6
Bishop Amat 2, Mater Dei 1
Coachella Valley 12, Yucca Valley 2
Edison 5, Ocean View 2
Esperanza 17, Brea Olinda 4
Etiwanda 11, Glendora 2
Granada Hills 3, Burbank Burroughs 2
Highland 18, Littlerock 0
Hillcrest 12, Rubidoux 1
Huntington Beach 7, Westminster 1
King 4, Riverside Poly 3
La Palma Kennedy 12, West Covina 2
Marina 11, Fountain Valley 3
Quartz Hill 12, Lancaster 2
Riverside North 16, Serrano 2
Royal 15, Foothill Tech 1
Santa Clara 12, Fillmore 2
Silverado 12, University Prep 6
St. Genevieve 9, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 2
Twentynine Palms 16, Banning 2
Warren 7, El Rancho 4
Western Christian 12, Linfield Christian 1
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.