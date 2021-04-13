Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school softball: Monday’s results

A photo show the comparison between a softball and a baseball.
By Times staff
SOFTBALL

Monday’s results

Aquinas 20, Arrowhead Christian 0

Ayala 6, Claremont 3

Bethel Christian 17, Cornerstone Christian 7

Birmingham 13, Fairfax 6

Bishop Amat 2, Mater Dei 1

Coachella Valley 12, Yucca Valley 2

Edison 5, Ocean View 2

Esperanza 17, Brea Olinda 4

Etiwanda 11, Glendora 2

Granada Hills 3, Burbank Burroughs 2

Highland 18, Littlerock 0

Hillcrest 12, Rubidoux 1

Huntington Beach 7, Westminster 1

King 4, Riverside Poly 3

La Palma Kennedy 12, West Covina 2

Marina 11, Fountain Valley 3

Quartz Hill 12, Lancaster 2

Riverside North 16, Serrano 2

Royal 15, Foothill Tech 1

Santa Clara 12, Fillmore 2

Silverado 12, University Prep 6

St. Genevieve 9, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 2

Twentynine Palms 16, Banning 2

Warren 7, El Rancho 4

Western Christian 12, Linfield Christian 1

