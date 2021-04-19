Roundup: David Elliott scores 25 points to lift Birmingham past Gardena Serra

Work in progress. That’s the best description for Birmingham’s basketball team, which might win the City Section championship come June. Despite missing shots, struggling with rebounds and making turnovers, the Patriots (1-1) still had enough to defeat Gardena Serra 59-51 in a nonleague game Monday at Birmingham.

Coach Nick Halic knows his team will get a lot better with practice and games and the Patriots will have an early edge over fellow City Section opponents because they will have a three-week head start playing games and practicing in a gym. The other City Section teams aren’t allowed to play games or practice in a gym until their school sends in required safety site reports to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Big shot by Kory Blunt gives Birmingham 52-49 lead over Serra. 1:47 left. pic.twitter.com/5fXaWmDYSG — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 20, 2021

David Elliott scored 25 points, Kris Cook 14 and Larry Olayinka 10 to lead Birmingham. Tomi Adesijihad 19 points and Jeremy Dent-Smith 15 for Serra (2-3).

David Elliott pulls Birmingham within three of Serra. pic.twitter.com/z4qq1ZKy8f — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 20, 2021

Baseball

Westlake 4, Newbury Park 2: Seth White struck out 10, and Shea Upton had two hits and two RBIs.

Thousand Oaks 10, Agoura 0: Miles Weiss threw the shutout and Charlie Saum and Roc Riggio hit home runs for the unbeaten Lancers.

Advertisement

El Camino Real 5, Narbonne 2: Josh Wood struck out eight.

Huntington Beach 18, Fountain Valley 4: Blake Penso hit two home runs and Aiden Espinoza belted a grand slam for the Oilers.

Camarillo 8, Buena 3: Matt Lopez homered and finished with three RBIs.

King 5, Temecula Valley 1: Evan Yates had two hits and two RBIs.

Advertisement

Cypress 7, San Clemente 0: Three pitchers combined on the shutout.

JSerra 5, Gahr 3: Anthony Haleman had two hits and two RBIs.

Sylmar 6, North Hollywood 2: AJ Hernandez threw the complete game and had three hits. Favian Pinion went four for four.

Granada Hills 4, Palisades 2: Will White finished with three hits.

Advertisement

Girls’ soccer

San Pedro 4, Gardena 0: Valerie Torres scored two goals for the Pirates (4-0).

Boys’ soccer

FINAL: Loyola 2, Harvard-Westlake 0



Cubs get a pair of second half goals, including this one in the 72’ from senior Malcolm Hawkins, to defeat the Wolverines! Loyola remains perfect in league at 7-0-0. #GoCubs pic.twitter.com/MZAdqi9xJT — Loyola Soccer (@LoyolaSoccer) April 20, 2021

Loyola 2, Harvard-Westlake 0: The Cubs improved to 7-0 in the Mission League behind goals from Alejandro Sanchez and Malcolm Hawkins.

