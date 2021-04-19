Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Roundup: David Elliott scores 25 points to lift Birmingham past Gardena Serra

David Elliott and James Nobles, both Loyola Marymount signees, are expected to lead Birmingham this season.
David Elliott, left, and James Nobles, both Loyola Marymount signees, are expected to lead Birmingham this season.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Work in progress. That’s the best description for Birmingham’s basketball team, which might win the City Section championship come June. Despite missing shots, struggling with rebounds and making turnovers, the Patriots (1-1) still had enough to defeat Gardena Serra 59-51 in a nonleague game Monday at Birmingham.

Coach Nick Halic knows his team will get a lot better with practice and games and the Patriots will have an early edge over fellow City Section opponents because they will have a three-week head start playing games and practicing in a gym. The other City Section teams aren’t allowed to play games or practice in a gym until their school sends in required safety site reports to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

David Elliott scored 25 points, Kris Cook 14 and Larry Olayinka 10 to lead Birmingham. Tomi Adesijihad 19 points and Jeremy Dent-Smith 15 for Serra (2-3).

Baseball

Westlake 4, Newbury Park 2: Seth White struck out 10, and Shea Upton had two hits and two RBIs.

Thousand Oaks 10, Agoura 0: Miles Weiss threw the shutout and Charlie Saum and Roc Riggio hit home runs for the unbeaten Lancers.

El Camino Real 5, Narbonne 2: Josh Wood struck out eight.

Huntington Beach 18, Fountain Valley 4: Blake Penso hit two home runs and Aiden Espinoza belted a grand slam for the Oilers.

Camarillo 8, Buena 3: Matt Lopez homered and finished with three RBIs.

King 5, Temecula Valley 1: Evan Yates had two hits and two RBIs.

Cypress 7, San Clemente 0: Three pitchers combined on the shutout.

JSerra 5, Gahr 3: Anthony Haleman had two hits and two RBIs.

Sylmar 6, North Hollywood 2: AJ Hernandez threw the complete game and had three hits. Favian Pinion went four for four.

Granada Hills 4, Palisades 2: Will White finished with three hits.

Girls’ soccer

San Pedro 4, Gardena 0: Valerie Torres scored two goals for the Pirates (4-0).

Boys’ soccer

Loyola 2, Harvard-Westlake 0: The Cubs improved to 7-0 in the Mission League behind goals from Alejandro Sanchez and Malcolm Hawkins.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

