Southern Section football: MVP candidates for spring season
MVP candidates from the Southern Seciton spring football season:
Pos. Players, School, Ht., Wt., Yr., Comment
DE Ezekiel Larry, Sierra Canyon, 6-2, 235, Jr. Recorded eight sacks for 5-1 team
QB Malachi Nelson, Los Alamitos, 6-4, 180, So. Led team to 6-0 record
LB Raesjon Davis, Mater Dei, 6-1, 210, Sr. Fierce tackler and defensive leader
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Servite, 6-4, 185, Jr. Most feared offensive player in Southland
QB Zevi Eckhaus, Culver City, 6-1, 210, Sr. Passed for 24 TDs in five games
TE Matayo Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco, 6-5, 263, So. Two-way standout for Braves
DB Carson Schwesinger, Oaks Christian, 6-3, 215, Sr. Six interceptions, four TDs
OL Earnest Greene, St. John Bosco, 6-5, 332, Jr. Massive offensive tackle smashed defenders
QB Jaylen Henderson, Chaminade, 6-3, 205, Sr. Became best dual-threat QB in Southland
QB Elijah Brown, Mater Dei, 6-2, 180, Fr. Surprise star for 2021.
Mater Dei beat St. John Bosco 34-17 on the strength of 3 touchdown passes from freshman quarterback Elijah Brown to lay claim as the best in the state.
