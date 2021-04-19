Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Southern Section football: MVP candidates for spring season

Los Alamitos quarterback Malachi Nelson throws the football against Long Beach Millikan.
Los Alamitos quarterback Malachi Nelson, attempting a pass against Long Beach Millikan, was among the top players in the Southern Section this spring.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

MVP candidates from the Southern Seciton spring football season:

Pos. Players, School, Ht., Wt., Yr., Comment

DE Ezekiel Larry, Sierra Canyon, 6-2, 235, Jr. Recorded eight sacks for 5-1 team

QB Malachi Nelson, Los Alamitos, 6-4, 180, So. Led team to 6-0 record

Advertisement

LB Raesjon Davis, Mater Dei, 6-1, 210, Sr. Fierce tackler and defensive leader

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Servite, 6-4, 185, Jr. Most feared offensive player in Southland

QB Zevi Eckhaus, Culver City, 6-1, 210, Sr. Passed for 24 TDs in five games

TE Matayo Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco, 6-5, 263, So. Two-way standout for Braves

Advertisement

DB Carson Schwesinger, Oaks Christian, 6-3, 215, Sr. Six interceptions, four TDs

OL Earnest Greene, St. John Bosco, 6-5, 332, Jr. Massive offensive tackle smashed defenders

QB Jaylen Henderson, Chaminade, 6-3, 205, Sr. Became best dual-threat QB in Southland

QB Elijah Brown, Mater Dei, 6-2, 180, Fr. Surprise star for 2021.

Advertisement

High School Sports

Mater Dei beats St. John Bosco to win Trinity League, and how much more?

Mater Dei's Shu'yab Brinkley intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for St John Bosco's James Chedon on April 17, 2021.

High School Sports

Mater Dei beats St. John Bosco to win Trinity League, and how much more?

Mater Dei beat St. John Bosco 34-17 on the strength of 3 touchdown passes from freshman quarterback Elijah Brown to lay claim as the best in the state.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement