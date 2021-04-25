Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

The Times’ high school boys’ basketball rankings: Sierra Canyon emerges

Culver City's Naby Ngom dives to knock away the ball from Sierra Canyon's Amari Bailey.
Culver City’s Naby Ngom dives to knock away the ball from Sierra Canyon’s Amari Bailey during fourth-quarter play on Thursday in Chatsworth.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings.

Rank, School, Comment, Last week

1. SIERRA CANYON (2-0); Shy Odom, Amari Bailey look good in debut; 2

2. ETIWANDA (2-0); Big win over Damien in opener; 5

3. MATER DEI (10-0); Nick Davidson is playing well; 3

4. SANTA MARGARITA (6-0); Faces Mater Dei on Friday; 17

5. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1); OT loss to Santa Margarita; 1

6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-1); Sophomore Jared McCain is thriving; 6

7. DAMIEN (17-1); USC signee Malik Thomas is a standout; 4

8. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-2); Wolverines need to get healthy; 8

9. WINDWARD (6-1); Scheduled to start league play this week; 9

10. RIBET (0-0); Waiting for season to begin; 10

11. LONG BEACH POLY (2-0); The Moore League favorite; 11

12. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (5-0); Showdown at Centennial on Thursday; 11

13. BIRMINGHAM (2-1); David Elliott is driving more; 13

14. ST. ANTHONY (5-0); 3-0 start in Del Rey League; 15

15. COLONY (7-1); 1-0 in Palomares League; 16

16. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (6-0); Beating up on Orange County teams; 18

17. CHAMINADE (6-1); KJ Simpson granted release from Arizona signing letter; 14

18. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (9-3); Injuries taking toll; 7

19. WESTCHESTER (0-0); Practicing outside for another week; 19

20. WEST RANCH (2-0); Impressive Foothill League debut; 20

21. FAIRFAX (0-0) Should begin next week; 21

23. ROLLING HILLS PREP (2-0); OT win over Brentwood; 25

24. LAGUNA BEACH (7-0); Breakers keep winning; NR

25. GARDENA SERRA (4-4); Guard play has been good; 22

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

