The Times’ high school boys’ basketball rankings: Sierra Canyon emerges
The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings.
Rank, School, Comment, Last week
1. SIERRA CANYON (2-0); Shy Odom, Amari Bailey look good in debut; 2
2. ETIWANDA (2-0); Big win over Damien in opener; 5
3. MATER DEI (10-0); Nick Davidson is playing well; 3
4. SANTA MARGARITA (6-0); Faces Mater Dei on Friday; 17
5. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1); OT loss to Santa Margarita; 1
6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-1); Sophomore Jared McCain is thriving; 6
7. DAMIEN (17-1); USC signee Malik Thomas is a standout; 4
8. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-2); Wolverines need to get healthy; 8
9. WINDWARD (6-1); Scheduled to start league play this week; 9
10. RIBET (0-0); Waiting for season to begin; 10
11. LONG BEACH POLY (2-0); The Moore League favorite; 11
12. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (5-0); Showdown at Centennial on Thursday; 11
13. BIRMINGHAM (2-1); David Elliott is driving more; 13
14. ST. ANTHONY (5-0); 3-0 start in Del Rey League; 15
High school boys’ and girls’ basketball: Saturday’s results
15. COLONY (7-1); 1-0 in Palomares League; 16
16. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (6-0); Beating up on Orange County teams; 18
17. CHAMINADE (6-1); KJ Simpson granted release from Arizona signing letter; 14
18. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (9-3); Injuries taking toll; 7
19. WESTCHESTER (0-0); Practicing outside for another week; 19
20. WEST RANCH (2-0); Impressive Foothill League debut; 20
21. FAIRFAX (0-0) Should begin next week; 21
23. ROLLING HILLS PREP (2-0); OT win over Brentwood; 25
24. LAGUNA BEACH (7-0); Breakers keep winning; NR
25. GARDENA SERRA (4-4); Guard play has been good; 22
Ten former USC Song Girls described to The Times a toxic culture within the famed collegiate dance team that included longtime former coach Lori Nelson rebuking women publicly for their eating habits, personal appearance and sex lives.
More Coverage
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.