Roundup: Corona Centennial rolls to basketball victory over Roosevelt

It was supposed to be a basketball showdown in the Big VIII League on Thursday night matching Corona Centennial against unbeaten Eastvale Roosevelt. Instead it was Centennial rolling to a 15-3 first-quarter lead and 31-12 halftime lead before coming away with an 84-47 victory to improve to 9-1 overall and 4-0 in league.

Donovan Dent led the Huskies with 18 points. Kylan Boswell had 14 points and Ramsey Huff, Jared McCain and Donovan Watkins added 10 points each.

St. Bonaventure 57, Villanova Prep 39: Freshman Dylan Benner had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Girls’ basketball

Windward 66, Palisades 55: The Wildcats tuned up for next week’s league showdown against Sierra Canyon. Michelle Duechemin scored 21 points and Skye Belker 14.

Harvard-Westlake 58, Chaminade 33: Kiki Iriafen had 19 points and 18 rebounds for the Wolverines in a Mission League game.

Baseball

Orange Lutheran 5, Servite 1: Louis Rodriguez threw five hitless innings, striking out three and walking none. Derek Curiel had two hits and two RBIs.

Calabasas 6, Westlake 3: The Warriors’ 10-game winning streak came to an end. Chase Call had two hits and two RBIs.

Thousand Oaks 15, Oaks Christian 2: Max Muncy had five RBIs. Muncy, Dylan Jackson and Charlie Saum each hit home runs for the unbeaten Lancers.

Corona Centennial 6, King 0: Chris Scovel threw the shutout, striking out 11 while allowing three hits.

Corona Santiago 1, Norco 0: Brandon Downer struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings.

Corona 10, Roosevelt 7: Daniel Perez had three hits to help Corona win its 10th consecutive game.

Laguna Hills 6, Beckman 2: Zach Ferranto had two hits and three RBIs.

Huntington Beach 13, Laguna Beach 1: Ralph Velazquez hit a grand slam and finished with seven RBIs.

Royal 10, Simi Valley 5: Troy May had two home runs, including a grand slam, and finished with six RBIs to lead Royal.

Agoura 3, Newbury Park 2: Matt Tamura threw a complete game.

Moorpark 6, Camarillo 2: Jake Thrift struck out 13 for Moorpark.

Bishop Amat 15, Gardena Serra 4: Daniel Briones and Izaiah Ayala each finished with three RBIs.

Edison 9, Corona del Mar 3: Zack Marker retired nine of the 10 batters he faced.

Fountain Valley 5, Newport Harbor 3: Keith Aguilar contributed three RBIs.

Granada Hills 12, Chatsworth 0: Brandon Garfinkel went three for three to give the Highlanders a two-game sweep of Chatsworth in the West Valley League.

VAR with a huge road W 8-6 today



Babcock 2-4 2 runs

Klein 2-3 RBI

Torres 2 RBI

Wood 2-4

Carnes 2-2 2B 2RBI

Rosenfeld 2-3 RBI



Edric Rodriguez

2.1ip 2runs 1 ER 3K for the W



Tyler Sileo 1.2ip for the Save @Tarek_Fattal @latsondheimer @WVLeague_ — ECR Baseball (@Ecrbaseball) April 30, 2021

El Camino Real 8, Cleveland 6: Gabe Juarez hit two home runs for Cleveland. Eric Rodriguez got the win in relief for El Camino Real.

Birmingham 10, Taft 5: Alex Olvera had three RBIs and Dom Cervantes and Ernesto Martinez each had two hits.

Sylmar 11, VAAS 1: Juan Martinez threw five innings. Freshman Victor Carrera had two RBIs.

Softball

WELCOME TO ‘SLAM PEDRO’! Sierra Sandoval walk-off grand slam ends it for the Pirates to win 10-0 over Gardena in five innings! What a way to come back home for the 1st time in 2 years! @breezepreps @CIFLACS @latsondheimer @JamaalStreet @SBLiveCA @C_Morrissette @DamianCalhoun pic.twitter.com/YhQBiHSkvp — San Pedro High Softball (@PedroSoftball) April 29, 2021

San Pedro 10, Gardena 0: A grand slam by Sierra Sandoval ended the five-inning game.

Mission Viejo 5, Dana Hills 3: Aby Vieira had three hits.

El Camino Real 14, Cleveland 0: Jillian Kelly struck out the first 11 batters and finished with 12 strikeouts in four innings.

Norco 8, Corona Santiago 6: Mya Perez hit a grand slam during an eight-run fourth inning for Norco.

Villa Park 11, Foothill 1: Sydney Somerndike had a home run and added seven strikeouts in three innings for No. 1 Villa Park.

Louisville 8, Alemany 3: Grace Luderer threw a complete game with six strikeouts.

Edison 3, Los Alamitos 1: Jenna Gorden threw a complete game and Bella Martinez hit a home run.