The Times’ high school boys’ basketball rankings
A look at the top 25 boys’ basketball teams in the Los Angeles Times’ top 25:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment; Llast week’s ranking
1. SIERRA CANYON (7-0); 32 points for Amari Bailey vs. Crossroads; 1
2. ETIWANDA (6-0); Darvelle Wyatt made buzzer beater vs. Damien; 2
3. MATER DEI (18-0); Harrison Hornery came through vs. St. John Bosco; 3
4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (12-2); Braves avenged earlier loss to Santa Margarita; 5
5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (12-1); Huskies are surging; 6
6. RIBET ACADEMY (3-0); Centennial at Ribet on Monday; 9
7. SANTA MARGARITA (9-2); Tough losses to Mater Dei, Bosco; 4
8. DAMIEN (20-2); Only losses to Etiwanda; 7
9. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (12-2); Close calls in Mission League; 8
10. BIRMINGHAM (3-1); Start league play this week; 10
11. COLONY (12-1); Brenton Knapper leading the charge; 11
12. CHAMINADE (11-2); Close loss to Colony.; 12
13. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (13-3); When healthy, beware; 15
14. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (9-1); Only loss to Centennial; 17
15. WESTCHESTER (1-0); Zion Sutton impressive in opener; 18
16. ROLLING HILLS PREP (4-0); Tough games ahead; 22
17. LAGUNA BEACH (12-0); Nolan Naess is averaging 20 points; 23
18. FAIRMONT PREP (8-3); Starting to peak 24
19. WEST RANCH (5-0); Rolling through Foothill League; 20
20. ST. ANTHONY (7-3); Big games vs. Serra, St. Bernard this week; 19
21. FAIRFAX (0-0); Open play this week; 21
22. LOS ALTOS (9-1); Jazz Gardner keeps dominating; 25
23. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (9-1); Loss to San Clemente; 14
24. BRENTWOOD (9-3); Winner of six straight; NR
25. WINDWARD (8-4); Wildcats waiting to get healthy; 13
