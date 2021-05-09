Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

The Times’ high school boys’ basketball rankings

Etiwanda's Marcus Green (23) drives to the basket against Damien's Chris Nickelberry.
Etiwanda’s Marcus Green (23) drives to the basket against Damien’s Chris Nickelberry in a matchup of top-25 teams on Friday.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at the top 25 boys’ basketball teams in the Los Angeles Times’ top 25:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment; Llast week’s ranking

1. SIERRA CANYON (7-0); 32 points for Amari Bailey vs. Crossroads; 1

2. ETIWANDA (6-0); Darvelle Wyatt made buzzer beater vs. Damien; 2

3. MATER DEI (18-0); Harrison Hornery came through vs. St. John Bosco; 3

4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (12-2); Braves avenged earlier loss to Santa Margarita; 5

5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (12-1); Huskies are surging; 6

6. RIBET ACADEMY (3-0); Centennial at Ribet on Monday; 9

7. SANTA MARGARITA (9-2); Tough losses to Mater Dei, Bosco; 4

8. DAMIEN (20-2); Only losses to Etiwanda; 7

9. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (12-2); Close calls in Mission League; 8

10. BIRMINGHAM (3-1); Start league play this week; 10

11. COLONY (12-1); Brenton Knapper leading the charge; 11

12. CHAMINADE (11-2); Close loss to Colony.; 12

13. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (13-3); When healthy, beware; 15

14. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (9-1); Only loss to Centennial; 17

15. WESTCHESTER (1-0); Zion Sutton impressive in opener; 18

16. ROLLING HILLS PREP (4-0); Tough games ahead; 22

17. LAGUNA BEACH (12-0); Nolan Naess is averaging 20 points; 23

18. FAIRMONT PREP (8-3); Starting to peak 24

19. WEST RANCH (5-0); Rolling through Foothill League; 20

20. ST. ANTHONY (7-3); Big games vs. Serra, St. Bernard this week; 19

21. FAIRFAX (0-0); Open play this week; 21

22. LOS ALTOS (9-1); Jazz Gardner keeps dominating; 25

23. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (9-1); Loss to San Clemente; 14

24. BRENTWOOD (9-3); Winner of six straight; NR

25. WINDWARD (8-4); Wildcats waiting to get healthy; 13

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

