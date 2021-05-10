High school boys’ soccer: City playoff pairings
CITY BOYS’ SOCCER
DIVISION I
First round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#16 Fairfax at #1 Birmingham
#9 San Pedro at #8 Fremont
#12 Jefferson at #5 South East
#13 Marquez at #4 Bell
#14 Palisades at #3 Wilmington Banning
#11 Sun Valley Poly at #6 Granada Hills
#10 Cleveland at #7 San Fernando
#15 Smidt Tech at #2 El Camino Real
DIVISION II
First round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#1 Los Angeles Marshall, bye
#9 Los Angeles Kennedy at #8 Los Angeles Roosevelt
#12 Bernstein at #5 Taft
#13 Fulton at #4 Arleta
#14 South Gate at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton
#11 Los Angeles University at #6 Rivera
#10 Carson at #7 Bright Star
#2 Granada Hills Kennedy, bye
DIVISION III
First round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#16 North Hollywood at #1 Canoga Park
#9 Mendez at #8 Academia Avance
#12 Van Nuys at #5 Central City
#13 West Adams at #4 Elizabeth
#14 Panorama at #3 Garfield
#11 East Valley at #6 Los Angeles CES
#10 Chatsworth at #7 Reseda
#15 Gardena at #2 King/Drew
DIVISION IV
First round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#9 North Valley Military at #8 Venice
#10 Animo Bunche at #7 Los Angeles Jordan
#11 Sun Valley Magnet at #6 Animo Robinson
Quarterfinals, May 19, 3 p.m.
Venice/North Valley Military winner at #1 Sherman Oaks CES
#5 Los Angeles Wilson at #4 Maywood CES
Animo Robinson/Sun Valley Magnet winner at #3 Bravo
Los Angeles Jordan/Animo Bunche winner at #2 University Prep Value
Notes: Quarterfinals in all divisions, May 19, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 21, 3 p.m. Championships, week of May 25-29.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.