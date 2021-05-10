Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school boys’ soccer: City playoff pairings

By Times staff
CITY BOYS’ SOCCER

DIVISION I

First round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#16 Fairfax at #1 Birmingham

#9 San Pedro at #8 Fremont

#12 Jefferson at #5 South East

#13 Marquez at #4 Bell

#14 Palisades at #3 Wilmington Banning

#11 Sun Valley Poly at #6 Granada Hills

#10 Cleveland at #7 San Fernando

#15 Smidt Tech at #2 El Camino Real

DIVISION II

First round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#1 Los Angeles Marshall, bye

#9 Los Angeles Kennedy at #8 Los Angeles Roosevelt

#12 Bernstein at #5 Taft

#13 Fulton at #4 Arleta

#14 South Gate at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton

#11 Los Angeles University at #6 Rivera

#10 Carson at #7 Bright Star

#2 Granada Hills Kennedy, bye

DIVISION III

First round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#16 North Hollywood at #1 Canoga Park

#9 Mendez at #8 Academia Avance

#12 Van Nuys at #5 Central City

#13 West Adams at #4 Elizabeth

#14 Panorama at #3 Garfield

#11 East Valley at #6 Los Angeles CES

#10 Chatsworth at #7 Reseda

#15 Gardena at #2 King/Drew

DIVISION IV

First round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#9 North Valley Military at #8 Venice

#10 Animo Bunche at #7 Los Angeles Jordan

#11 Sun Valley Magnet at #6 Animo Robinson

Quarterfinals, May 19, 3 p.m.

Venice/North Valley Military winner at #1 Sherman Oaks CES

#5 Los Angeles Wilson at #4 Maywood CES

Animo Robinson/Sun Valley Magnet winner at #3 Bravo

Los Angeles Jordan/Animo Bunche winner at #2 University Prep Value

Notes: Quarterfinals in all divisions, May 19, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 21, 3 p.m. Championships, week of May 25-29.

