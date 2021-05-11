High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ TENNIS
DIVISION 3
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
South Pasadena def. Redlands East Valley, score not reported
Cerritos 13, Crean Lutheran 5
Rancho Cucamonga 13, Newbury Park 5
Glendora 11, Hemet 7
Xavier Prep def. Eastvale Roosevelt, score not reported
Esperanza 10, Hacienda Heights Wilson 8
Sunny Hills 11, Mayfield 7
Saugus 15, Segerstrom 3
Santa Ynez 15, Diamond Bar 3
Millikan 15, Oxnard 3
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
South Pasadena at #1 Villa Park
Cerritos at Trabuco Hills
Fullerton at Garden Grove
Bishop Montgomery at Long Beach Wilson
Rancho Cucamonga at Walnut
Yucaipa at La Serna
St. Margaret’s at Keppel
Glendora at #4 Placentia Valencia
Xavier Prep at #3 Sage Hill
Esperanza at Montclair
Sunny Hills at Ventura
Saugus at Archer
Santa Ynez at Foothill Tech
North Torrance at Mayfair
Capistrano Valley at Whitney
Millikan at #2 Fountain Valley
DIVISION 4
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Bolsa Grande 13, San Gabriel 5
Beverly Hills 16, La Mirada 2
La Quinta def. Adelanto, score not reported
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Bolsa Grande at #1 Magnolia
Ridgecrest Burroughs at Quartz Hill
St. Lucy’s at San Dimas
Arroyo Valley at Jurupa Valley
Flintridge Prep at Malibu
Rosemead at Oxford Academy
Heritage at Coachella Valley
Sierra Canyon at #4 Warren
#3 Beverly Hills at Westminster La Quinta
Whittier at Arroyo
Rio Mesa at Buckley
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Century
Arlington at Rim of the World
Santa Fe at Carpinteria
Rubidoux at Cerritos Valley Christian
La Quinta at #2 Riverside North
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Costa Mesa 10, Nogales 8
Santa Barbara Providence 17, Santa Paula 1
Ramona 16, Knight 2
Garey 10, Gladstone 8
Citrus Hill 9, Desert Mirage 9 (Citrus Hill wins on games, 71-55)
Ontario 11, Orange Vista 7
Katella 16, Downey 2
Canyon Springs 14, Cathedral City 4
Highland 10, Apple Valley 8
Lakewood St. Joseph 11, Diamond Ranch 7
El Monte 14, Montebello 4
Twentynine Palms 13, Rancho Verde 5
Academy for Academic Excellence 17, Palmdale 1
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Costa Mesa at #1 Northview
Santa Barbara Providence at La Salle
Aquinas at Rancho Alamitos
Ramona at Summit
San Gorgonio at Paramount
Garey at Granite Hills
Citrus Hill at Oak Hills
Ontario at #4 Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
#3 Katella at Valley View
Canyon Springs at Ontario Christian
Highland at Tahquitz
Chino at Estancia
Lakewood St. Joseph at Jurupa Hills
El Monte at Edgewood
Twentynine Palms at Duarte
Academy for Academic Excellence at #2 Patriot
