High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results

Tennis racket and tennis ball on the court
(Enes Evren/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ TENNIS

DIVISION 3

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

South Pasadena def. Redlands East Valley, score not reported

Cerritos 13, Crean Lutheran 5

Rancho Cucamonga 13, Newbury Park 5

Glendora 11, Hemet 7

Xavier Prep def. Eastvale Roosevelt, score not reported

Esperanza 10, Hacienda Heights Wilson 8

Sunny Hills 11, Mayfield 7

Saugus 15, Segerstrom 3

Santa Ynez 15, Diamond Bar 3

Millikan 15, Oxnard 3

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

South Pasadena at #1 Villa Park

Cerritos at Trabuco Hills

Fullerton at Garden Grove

Bishop Montgomery at Long Beach Wilson

Rancho Cucamonga at Walnut

Yucaipa at La Serna

St. Margaret’s at Keppel

Glendora at #4 Placentia Valencia

Xavier Prep at #3 Sage Hill

Esperanza at Montclair

Sunny Hills at Ventura

Saugus at Archer

Santa Ynez at Foothill Tech

North Torrance at Mayfair

Capistrano Valley at Whitney

Millikan at #2 Fountain Valley

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Bolsa Grande 13, San Gabriel 5

Beverly Hills 16, La Mirada 2

La Quinta def. Adelanto, score not reported

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Bolsa Grande at #1 Magnolia

Ridgecrest Burroughs at Quartz Hill

St. Lucy’s at San Dimas

Arroyo Valley at Jurupa Valley

Flintridge Prep at Malibu

Rosemead at Oxford Academy

Heritage at Coachella Valley

Sierra Canyon at #4 Warren

#3 Beverly Hills at Westminster La Quinta

Whittier at Arroyo

Rio Mesa at Buckley

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Century

Arlington at Rim of the World

Santa Fe at Carpinteria

Rubidoux at Cerritos Valley Christian

La Quinta at #2 Riverside North

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Costa Mesa 10, Nogales 8

Santa Barbara Providence 17, Santa Paula 1

Ramona 16, Knight 2

Garey 10, Gladstone 8

Citrus Hill 9, Desert Mirage 9 (Citrus Hill wins on games, 71-55)

Ontario 11, Orange Vista 7

Katella 16, Downey 2

Canyon Springs 14, Cathedral City 4

Highland 10, Apple Valley 8

Lakewood St. Joseph 11, Diamond Ranch 7

El Monte 14, Montebello 4

Twentynine Palms 13, Rancho Verde 5

Academy for Academic Excellence 17, Palmdale 1

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Costa Mesa at #1 Northview

Santa Barbara Providence at La Salle

Aquinas at Rancho Alamitos

Ramona at Summit

San Gorgonio at Paramount

Garey at Granite Hills

Citrus Hill at Oak Hills

Ontario at #4 Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

#3 Katella at Valley View

Canyon Springs at Ontario Christian

Highland at Tahquitz

Chino at Estancia

Lakewood St. Joseph at Jurupa Hills

El Monte at Edgewood

Twentynine Palms at Duarte

Academy for Academic Excellence at #2 Patriot

High School Sports

