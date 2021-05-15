High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, May 26, 6 p.m.
#8 Redondo at #1 Loyola
#5 San Clemente at #4 Newport Harbor
#6 Mater Dei at #3 Mira Costa
#7 Orange Lutheran at #2 Corona del Mar
NOTES: Semifinals, May 29, 6 p.m. Championship, June 5, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 2
First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
#1 Santa Barbara, bye
Quartz Hill, bye
San Juan Hills, bye
West Ranch, bye
Santa Margarita at Los Altos
Newbury Park, bye
South Torrance, bye
#4 Beckman, bye
#3 Servite at La Palma Kennedy
Los Alamitos, bye
Hart at San Marcos
Alemany at Tesoro
Peninsula at Valencia
Burbank Burroughs, bye
Thousand Oaks at Mission Viejo
#2 Huntington Beach at Downey
DIVISION 3
Wild-card match, Monday, 6 p.m.
Irvine at St. Margaret’s
First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Wild-card winner at #1 Cypress
Camarillo at Bishop Montgomery
Millikan at Cerritos
Rio Mesa at St. Francis
Long Beach Poly at Perris
Trabuco Hills at Damien
La Salle at South Pasadena
Murrieta Valley at #4 Anaheim Canyon
El Segundo at #3 Long Beach Wilson
Simi Valley at Windward
Dos Pueblos at Oxnard
Westlake at La Serna
Crescenta Valley at Royal
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Flintridge Prep
Irvine University at Paloma Valley
Bolsa Grande at #2 Foothill
DIVISION 4
First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
San Gabriel at #1 Marina
Norco at Redlands
Katella at Vista Murrieta
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Anaheim
Montebello at California
Torrance at Ontario Christian
Buena at Warren
Yucaipa at #4 El Dorado
Burbank at #3 Laguna Hills
Claremont at Laguna Blanca
San Gabriel Academy at Garden Grove
Hemet at Villa Park
Burbank Providence at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
Corona Santiago at Keppel
San Marino at Hillcrest
Gahr at #2 Cerritos Valley Christian
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Monday, 6 p.m.
A--St. Monica at Viewpoint
B--Chino Hills at Norte Vista
First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 King
Whitney at Rialto
Crean Lutheran at Bellflower
Highland at Nordhoff
Santa Fe at Sunny Hills
Orange Vista at Rancho Alamitos
Whittier Christian at Brentwood
Cantwell-Sacred Heart at #4 Upland
Ganesha at #3 La Canada
Oxford Academy at Segerstrom
Temescal Canyon at Troy
Carpinteria at Oakwood
Beaumont at Elsinore
La Habra at Bishop Amat
Lancaster at Bosco Tech
Winner wild-card B at #2 Westminster La Quinta
DIVISION 6
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
A--Miller at Da Vinci
B--St. Paul at Murrieta Mesa
C--Orange at Moreno Valley
D--Maranatha at St. Pius X-St. Matthias
First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Capistrano Valley Christian
Rio Hondo Prep at Anaheim Fairmont Prep
Estancia at Xavier Prep
Winner wild-card B at #4 Riverside North
Winner wild-card C at #3 Valley View
Arlington at Sierra Vista
Avalon at Mayfair
Winner wild-card D at #2 Malibu
NOTES:
Second round in Divisions 2-5, Thursday, 6 p.m.; quarterfinals in all
divisions, May 26, 6 p.m.; semifinals, May 29, 6 p.m. Championships,
June 5, 6 p.m.
