High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff pairings

Volleyball on Wood Floor
(Matt_Brown / Getty Images)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, May 26, 6 p.m.

#8 Redondo at #1 Loyola

#5 San Clemente at #4 Newport Harbor

#6 Mater Dei at #3 Mira Costa

#7 Orange Lutheran at #2 Corona del Mar

NOTES: Semifinals, May 29, 6 p.m. Championship, June 5, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 2

First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

#1 Santa Barbara, bye

Quartz Hill, bye

San Juan Hills, bye

West Ranch, bye

Santa Margarita at Los Altos

Newbury Park, bye

South Torrance, bye

#4 Beckman, bye

#3 Servite at La Palma Kennedy

Los Alamitos, bye

Hart at San Marcos

Alemany at Tesoro

Peninsula at Valencia

Burbank Burroughs, bye

Thousand Oaks at Mission Viejo

#2 Huntington Beach at Downey

DIVISION 3

Wild-card match, Monday, 6 p.m.

Irvine at St. Margaret’s

First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Wild-card winner at #1 Cypress

Camarillo at Bishop Montgomery

Millikan at Cerritos

Rio Mesa at St. Francis

Long Beach Poly at Perris

Trabuco Hills at Damien

La Salle at South Pasadena

Murrieta Valley at #4 Anaheim Canyon

El Segundo at #3 Long Beach Wilson

Simi Valley at Windward

Dos Pueblos at Oxnard

Westlake at La Serna

Crescenta Valley at Royal

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Flintridge Prep

Irvine University at Paloma Valley

Bolsa Grande at #2 Foothill

DIVISION 4

First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

San Gabriel at #1 Marina

Norco at Redlands

Katella at Vista Murrieta

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Anaheim

Montebello at California

Torrance at Ontario Christian

Buena at Warren

Yucaipa at #4 El Dorado

Burbank at #3 Laguna Hills

Claremont at Laguna Blanca

San Gabriel Academy at Garden Grove

Hemet at Villa Park

Burbank Providence at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Corona Santiago at Keppel

San Marino at Hillcrest

Gahr at #2 Cerritos Valley Christian

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Monday, 6 p.m.

A--St. Monica at Viewpoint

B--Chino Hills at Norte Vista

First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 King

Whitney at Rialto

Crean Lutheran at Bellflower

Highland at Nordhoff

Santa Fe at Sunny Hills

Orange Vista at Rancho Alamitos

Whittier Christian at Brentwood

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at #4 Upland

Ganesha at #3 La Canada

Oxford Academy at Segerstrom

Temescal Canyon at Troy

Carpinteria at Oakwood

Beaumont at Elsinore

La Habra at Bishop Amat

Lancaster at Bosco Tech

Winner wild-card B at #2 Westminster La Quinta

DIVISION 6

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

A--Miller at Da Vinci

B--St. Paul at Murrieta Mesa

C--Orange at Moreno Valley

D--Maranatha at St. Pius X-St. Matthias

First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Capistrano Valley Christian

Rio Hondo Prep at Anaheim Fairmont Prep

Estancia at Xavier Prep

Winner wild-card B at #4 Riverside North

Winner wild-card C at #3 Valley View

Arlington at Sierra Vista

Avalon at Mayfair

Winner wild-card D at #2 Malibu

NOTES:

Second round in Divisions 2-5, Thursday, 6 p.m.; quarterfinals in all

divisions, May 26, 6 p.m.; semifinals, May 29, 6 p.m. Championships,

June 5, 6 p.m.

High School Sports

