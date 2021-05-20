High school girls’ soccer: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY GIRLS’ SOCCER
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Thursday
Granada Hills 2, El Camino Real 1 (OT)
Cleveland 2, Palisades 1 (OT)
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Thursday
Los Angeles CES 6, San Fernando 1
Granada Hills Kennedy 2, Mendez 1
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Thursday
Venice 6, Academia Avance 1
Legacy 8, Wilmington Banning 1
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Thursday
Gardena 3, Girls Leadership 2
Sun Valley Magnet 2, Bright Star 1
Championships, May 28-29 (dates to be determined by participating schools)
Division I: #7 Cleveland at #4 Granada Hills
Division II: #2 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Los Angeles CES
Division III: #2 Legacy at #1 Venice
Division IV: #4 Gardena at #2 Sun Valley Magnet
