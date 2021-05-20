Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school girls’ soccer: City playoff results and updated pairings

Soccer balls lined up in a row.
(Associated Press)
By Times staff
Share

CITY GIRLS’ SOCCER

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Thursday

Granada Hills 2, El Camino Real 1 (OT)

Advertisement

Cleveland 2, Palisades 1 (OT)

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Thursday

Los Angeles CES 6, San Fernando 1

Granada Hills Kennedy 2, Mendez 1

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Thursday

Venice 6, Academia Avance 1

Advertisement

Legacy 8, Wilmington Banning 1

DIVISION IV

Semifinals, Thursday

Gardena 3, Girls Leadership 2

Advertisement

Sun Valley Magnet 2, Bright Star 1

Championships, May 28-29 (dates to be determined by participating schools)

Division I: #7 Cleveland at #4 Granada Hills

Division II: #2 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Los Angeles CES

Advertisement

Division III: #2 Legacy at #1 Venice

Division IV: #4 Gardena at #2 Sun Valley Magnet

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement