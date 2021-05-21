Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section championship results

By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ TENNIS

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Open Division: Peninsula 11, Westlake 7

Division 1: Marlborough 12, Beckman 6

Division 2: San Juan Hills 12, Palm Desert 6

Division 3: Villa Park 14, Fountain Valley 4

Division 4: Beverly Hills 9, Flintridge Prep 9 (Beverly Hills wins on games, score not reported)

Division 5: La Salle 12, Patriot 6

