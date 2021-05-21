High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section championship results
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ TENNIS
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Open Division: Peninsula 11, Westlake 7
Division 1: Marlborough 12, Beckman 6
Division 2: San Juan Hills 12, Palm Desert 6
Division 3: Villa Park 14, Fountain Valley 4
Division 4: Beverly Hills 9, Flintridge Prep 9 (Beverly Hills wins on games, score not reported)
Division 5: La Salle 12, Patriot 6
