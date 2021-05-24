Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results, updated pairings

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court in early morning light.
(Brycia James/Getty Images)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinal, Monday

Woodbridge 9, Peninsula 9 (Woodbridge wins on games, 82-81)

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#5 Woodbridge at #1 Irvine University

#3 Calabasas at #2 Harvard-Westlake

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Monday unless noted

Palos Verdes 12, San Marino 6

Loyola 10, Brentwood 8

Claremont 13, Northwood 5

La Canada at #2 Foothill (Tuesday)

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Palos Verdes at #4 Loyola

#2 Foothill/La Canada winner at #3 Claremont

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Monday unless noted

Portola 10, Dos Pueblos 8

Simi Valley 11, Los Osos 7

King at #3 Anaheim Canyon (Tuesday)

Viewpoint 11, West Torrance 7

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Simi Valley at #1 Portola

#3 Anaheim Canyon at #2 Viewpoint OR #2 Viewpoint at King

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Monday

Servite 13, Temecula Valley 5

Sunny Hills 11, Buckley 7

JSerra 10, Villa Park 8

Marina 11, Diamond Bar 7

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Sunny Hills at #1 Servite

#2 Marina at JSerra

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Monday

Millikan 16, San Dimas 2

Oxford Academy 13, Bishop Montgomery 5

Corona Centennial 11, Gahr 7

Keppel 9, Riverside Poly 9 (Keppel wins on games, 80-71)

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#4 Oxford Academy at #1 Millikan

Keppel at Corona Centennial

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Monday

Riverside North 9, Ocean View 9 (North wins on games, 67-65)

Beaumont 14, Ridgecrest Burroughs 4

Heritage 11, Costa Mesa 7

Foothill Tech 14, Granite Hills 4

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Riverside North at Beaumont

#2 Foothill Tech at #3 Heritage

NOTES: Championships, Friday at home sites.

