High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results, updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinal, Monday
Woodbridge 9, Peninsula 9 (Woodbridge wins on games, 82-81)
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#5 Woodbridge at #1 Irvine University
#3 Calabasas at #2 Harvard-Westlake
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Monday unless noted
Palos Verdes 12, San Marino 6
Loyola 10, Brentwood 8
Claremont 13, Northwood 5
La Canada at #2 Foothill (Tuesday)
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Palos Verdes at #4 Loyola
#2 Foothill/La Canada winner at #3 Claremont
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Monday unless noted
Portola 10, Dos Pueblos 8
Simi Valley 11, Los Osos 7
King at #3 Anaheim Canyon (Tuesday)
Viewpoint 11, West Torrance 7
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Simi Valley at #1 Portola
#3 Anaheim Canyon at #2 Viewpoint OR #2 Viewpoint at King
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Monday
Servite 13, Temecula Valley 5
Sunny Hills 11, Buckley 7
JSerra 10, Villa Park 8
Marina 11, Diamond Bar 7
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Sunny Hills at #1 Servite
#2 Marina at JSerra
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Monday
Millikan 16, San Dimas 2
Oxford Academy 13, Bishop Montgomery 5
Corona Centennial 11, Gahr 7
Keppel 9, Riverside Poly 9 (Keppel wins on games, 80-71)
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#4 Oxford Academy at #1 Millikan
Keppel at Corona Centennial
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Monday
Riverside North 9, Ocean View 9 (North wins on games, 67-65)
Beaumont 14, Ridgecrest Burroughs 4
Heritage 11, Costa Mesa 7
Foothill Tech 14, Granite Hills 4
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Riverside North at Beaumont
#2 Foothill Tech at #3 Heritage
NOTES: Championships, Friday at home sites.
