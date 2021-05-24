Orange Lutheran is new No. 1 team in The Times’ high school baseball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:
Rank | SCHOOL (W-L) Comment (last week’s rank)
1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (24-2) 16 consecutive victories (3)
2. JSERRA (21-4) 18 consecutive victories (4)
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (21-4) Freshman Bryce Rainer is 6-0 and hitting .395 (5)
4. AYALA (20-1) Ranked No. 1 in Division 1 (6)
5. THOUSAND OAKS (23-1) Suffered first loss to Newbury Park (1)
6. FOOTHILL (21-4) Split with Villa Park (2)
7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (20-5) Three-game series with Harvard-Westlake (7)
8. HUNTINGTON BEACH (21-4) 9-0 in Sunset Surf League (8)
9. SIERRA CANYON (18-3) Ready for playoff action (10)
10, WEST RANCH (18-1) Showdown with Hart on Wednesday (11)
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
11. RIVERSIDE KING (20-5) Two-game series vs. Corona Santiago (14)
12. WARREN (23-2) 20-game winning streak (22)
13. MURRIETA MESA (22-5) Southwestern League champs (12)
14. DANA HILLS (19-6) Two-game lead in South Coast League (13)
15. VILLA PARK (20-5) Tied for first in Crestview League (15)
16. CORONA (17-7) Tied for first place in Big VIII League (16)
17. CORONA CENTENNIAL (18-7) Showdown with Corona this week (18)
18. HART (18-2) at West Ranch on Wednesday (20)
19. LOS ALAMITOS (14-7) vs. Corona del Mar on Tuesday (9)
20. TRABUCO HILLS (18-8) First place in Seaview League (19)
High school baseball: Saturday’s results
21. KAISER (13-0) Going for perfect regular season (24)
22. GRANADA HILLS (18-2) Could be No. 1 seed in City Section (25)
23. YUCAIPA (16-9) Trying to hang on in Citrus Belt League (21)
24. SANTA MARGARITA (16-10) Big series vs. Servite (17)
25. DAMIEN (16-6) Ready to win Baseline League (NR)
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.