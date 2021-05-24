Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Orange Lutheran is new No. 1 team in The Times’ high school baseball rankings

Baseball equipment in a dugout.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:

Rank | SCHOOL (W-L) Comment (last week’s rank)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (24-2) 16 consecutive victories (3)

2. JSERRA (21-4) 18 consecutive victories (4)

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (21-4) Freshman Bryce Rainer is 6-0 and hitting .395 (5)

4. AYALA (20-1) Ranked No. 1 in Division 1 (6)

5. THOUSAND OAKS (23-1) Suffered first loss to Newbury Park (1)

6. FOOTHILL (21-4) Split with Villa Park (2)

7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (20-5) Three-game series with Harvard-Westlake (7)

8. HUNTINGTON BEACH (21-4) 9-0 in Sunset Surf League (8)

9. SIERRA CANYON (18-3) Ready for playoff action (10)

10, WEST RANCH (18-1) Showdown with Hart on Wednesday (11)

11. RIVERSIDE KING (20-5) Two-game series vs. Corona Santiago (14)

12. WARREN (23-2) 20-game winning streak (22)

13. MURRIETA MESA (22-5) Southwestern League champs (12)

14. DANA HILLS (19-6) Two-game lead in South Coast League (13)

15. VILLA PARK (20-5) Tied for first in Crestview League (15)

16. CORONA (17-7) Tied for first place in Big VIII League (16)

17. CORONA CENTENNIAL (18-7) Showdown with Corona this week (18)

18. HART (18-2) at West Ranch on Wednesday (20)

19. LOS ALAMITOS (14-7) vs. Corona del Mar on Tuesday (9)

20. TRABUCO HILLS (18-8) First place in Seaview League (19)

21. KAISER (13-0) Going for perfect regular season (24)

22. GRANADA HILLS (18-2) Could be No. 1 seed in City Section (25)

23. YUCAIPA (16-9) Trying to hang on in Citrus Belt League (21)

24. SANTA MARGARITA (16-10) Big series vs. Servite (17)

25. DAMIEN (16-6) Ready to win Baseline League (NR)

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

